Tennessee has established itself as one of the best teams in the country on the back of its early-season elite defense.
Missouri may not be the same caliber, but it too has leaned on its ability to stifle opponents to get off to an unbeaten start.
The No. 7 Vols and No. 12 Tigers will see which defense reigns supreme when they face off to open SEC play at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday inside Mizzou Arena.
"They're really good defensively,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “They're a heavy gap team that does a great job of swarming in and wanting to break the ball loose and get out in transition. ... They know who they are, and they play to that."
Tennessee (6-0) ranks third in the nation in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, allowing 87.1 points per 100 possessions. Missouri (6-0) is 27th, giving up 91.6 points per 100 possessions.
Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said Dec. 22 after a win over Bradley that the Tigers “had the personnel to be an elite defensive team” but had not reached that potential yet.
That should come as no surprise to Tennessee, who witnessed Martin and his ‘Tougher Breed’ mindset from 2011-14. The Vols finished 19th in defensive efficiency in Martin’s final season at the helm, leading Tennessee to the Sweet 16.
“I just think the personal pride every possession down for each individual guy — not two, not three, not four — ... that we have to get a stop every possession,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “Teams present something different every game. Some teams are better in the interior, some teams are better off ball screens, some teams are better in motion offenses, and you have to be prepared to go against anything every possession down.
“It’s not just about being in position, it’s also about communication of what it is going on. I think that is half the battle. Nowadays more than ever ... because there is nobody in the arena, you should be able to hear teams, and if they’re good defensive teams, you can feel them.”
Tennessee has made its presence felt through the first six games of the season, limiting opponents to 52.7 points per game and a 36.2% field-goal percentage.
The Vole have also found their offense as of late, something the Tigers cannot say after shooting 25.4% from the floor and 14.3% from deep against Bradley.
UT ranks 30th in offensive efficiency, scoring 110.3 points per 100 possessions. It is averaging 95 points per game while shooting 54.8% from the floor and 40.7% from behind the 3-point line.
The Vols combination of elite defense and budding offense are lending credence to being selected as the preseason favorite to win the SEC, but that is nothing more than a paper title. They get to take the first step toward making it a reality against the Tigers.
“Everybody is starting 0-0, and there already have been some surprises when you look around the country at different leagues, and in our league as well,” Barnes said. “You have to go out and prove it.
“We haven’t put a lot of thought into it, and I think that’s a compliment to our guys. ... The fact is we’re going to have to play good basketball to have the kind of year we want to have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.