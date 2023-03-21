Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (24) heads for a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
The Charlotte Sports Foundation announced Tuesday that Tennessee and NC State will play in the 2024 Duke's Mayo Classic on Sept. 7, 2024 inside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
"We appreciate the Charlotte Sports Foundation and NC State on executing a game of this caliber on short notice," said Tennessee director of athletics Danny White said in a university release. "This is another terrific opportunity for our football program and Vol Nation to showcase our brand in one of college football's perennial marquee contests."
It will be the fourth meeting between the two programs. Tennessee won the previous two meetings, the latest being a 35-21 victory in Atlanta for the Chick-Fil-A Game in 2012.
Tennessee was originally scheduled to face Oklahoma in a non-conference game on Sept. 7, 2024, but the SEC directed the postponement of the game as the Sooners transition to the SEC.
Payment to Tennessee for its participation in the Duke's Mayo Classic will go directly into funding upgrades for the state-of-the-art expansion of the Anderson Training Center, which has served as the exclusive home of Volunteer football since 2013.
Tennessee opens its season at home a week prior when it welcomes Chattanooga to Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.
