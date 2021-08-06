KNOXVILLE — When Josh Heupel headed up his first spring camp at Tennessee in late March, he emphasized the importance of special teams.
He carried that emphasis into fall camp earlier this week, saying Monday during the Vols’ media day that to have success in that phase of the game, Tennessee will have to play its best players.
Count first year special teams and outside linebackers coach Mark Ekeler impressed with the group through three days of fall practices.
Ekeler, who previously served as the special teams coordinator at North Texas in 2020 before being hired by Heupel to complete his Tennessee staff in March, touted the unit during a media availability on Friday following the Vols’ first practice in pads.
“In the spring, those guys worked their tails off,” Ekeler said. “All you do in spring practice is you build your player’s portfolio, right? So each player, you need to figure out what they can and can’t do. Then, you reaffirm it right now in the drills that we’re doing and special teams, so we’ve got a really good idea what our guys’ skillsets are and we’re plugging in.
“We’ve got a lot of dudes, man, a lot of ‘RLDs: Real, Live Dudes’ that are flying around. We should wreck shop.”
Playing your best players on special teams isn’t a novel concept. In fact, it’s a method that has caused controversy in recent seasons.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban caught flak last season when the Crimson Tide’s star receiver Jaylen Waddle suffered an ankle injury on a punt return against Tennessee that sidelined him for the remainder of the regular season.
While there are risks involved in putting your best skill player in position to take hits on a kick or punt return, special teams can tip the balance and it’s an area of the game both Heupel and Ekeler believe success will be paramount in determining games for the Vols this season.
“It’s a third of the game that if you ask our players, they understand the importance of it,” Heupel said Tuesday. “For us, we feel like we need to win that phase of the game every single week. To do that, you have to have your best players.
“Does that mean a starting receiver or defensive back is going to play on all four special teams? Probably not. They’re going to play a role on our team’s units.”
Tennessee averaged more than 20 yards on kickoff returns and another seven yards on punt returns in 2020 with Velus Jones leading the team with nearly 400 yards as a punt returner in addition to the three touchdowns and 300 yards he tallied at wide receiver.
Skill players like dynamic Jones, the Southern Cal transfer that appeared in all 10 games with six starts for the Vols last season, fits the mold of Ekeler’s idea of a punt returner.
“Punt return, now you look for a ‘fart in the skillet — a guy who can make you miss with one cut, get vertical, that elusive guy,” Ekeler said. “Punt return, it’s not like kickoff. You don’t have everyone coming down, full bore. You’ve got windows and you’ve got space. You’ve got levels, so you can be a little more of a guy that is going to make some cuts from the inside out.”
While speed and agility are what Ekeler looks to identify a punt return specialist, he looks for a different skill set in a kickoff returner, one that could be found in the Vols offensive backfield where hard-nosed, downfield running at opposing defenses is the key to survival.
To illustrate this, Ekeler showed his players a 1990 action flick starring Tom Cruise before the start of fall camp.
“Kickoff return, you don’t have to be a real ‘make-you-miss’ type guy, but you’ve got to be a guy that can run through the doggone smoke,” Ekeler said. “You remember ‘Days of Thunder?’ Remember when he dropped the hammer and went through the smoke? That’s the video I show them. I mean, that’s what kickoff return is like.
“You’ve got bodies everywhere, man. If you’re scared, you better call 911. You’ve got to run through the damn smoke.”
Development and experience on special teams has also been prioritized by the coaching staff to help players who may not be able to get many in-game reps on the offensive or defensive side of the ball.
Ekeler echoed what Heupel said Tuesday about a special teams role, no matter how big or small, helping coaches place players in the best position
“You want to identify everyone’s skillset,” Ekeler said. “What I told players in our first meeting, there might be a starting corner, a starting receiver, he might play in one, potentially, he might not play any of them. ... What we do is we take every rep from practice and we put it in a folder.
“Let’s say we’ve got a starter that has only played at one (position) and the scouts come in and ask if he can play kickoff, can he play punt return. I’ll pull up the tape on him right here. That’s what we do, we identify those guys and then it’s a puzzle...There’s a formula to it.”
