OMAHA, Nebraska — Tennessee flexed its muscle to the College World Series for the first time since 2005, slugging a combined 16 home runs in the Knoxville Regional and Super Regional.
Some more finesse may be required inside TD Ameritrade Park, the confines of which stretch at least 15 feet deeper than those of Lindsey Nelson Stadium, but the No. 3 Vols are not concerned with the bigger dimensions ahead of their first-round bout with Virginia at 2 p.m. (1 p.m. local) today.
“The bigger the ballpark, the more fans we get in the stadium,” Tennessee senior left fielder Evan Russell quipped. “I think we can beat you in a lot of ways. I think our lineup is pretty balanced. I think we have a lot of speed especially at the top of our lineup. I don’t think anyone in our dugout is worried about the size of the ballpark because I think we have some pretty physical guys.”
Tennessee (50-16) ranks fourth in the nation in home runs (98) and has hit 62 of those in its past 31 games, accounting for 48% of its run production during that stretch, but it has also proven that it can win without the long ball.
The Vols averaged 7.06 runs per game in their first 35 games of the season while having half the home run rate.
UT’s optimism is bolstered by the benefit a larger park will grant its pitching staff, which was eighth in the nation in ERA (3.42) despite having to play in a hitter-friendly environment. A five-game stint in the SEC tournament inside Hoover Metropolitan Complex showed what Tennessee could accomplish in a pitcher’s park, limiting its opponents to 12 runs over 44 innings en route to a runner-up finish.
“It’s incentive to throw strikes,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “Our guys on the mound, their brand name is trying to attack, and you get rewarded when you do throw strikes, not only in our park but especially here because it has a tendency on most days to play bigger.
“There’s no reason for our guys to change doing what they’ve done to get us here.”
The Vols may need junior right-hander Chad Dallas (11-1, 4.10 ERA) to be at his best in an expected matchup against Virginia’s Andrew Abbott (6-6, 3.04), rated as the fourth-best left-handed pitching prospect in the 2021 MLB Draft, according to MLB.com, but the same fearlessness that Tennessee has regarding a bigger park will hold true against an opposing team’s ace.
UT has faced nine top-100 2021 prospects — Vanderbilt’s Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter, LSU’s Landon Marceaux and Jaden Hill, Florida’s Thomas Mace, Alabama’s Dylan Smith, Mississippi State’s Christian MacLeod, Texas A&M’s Bryce Miller and Georgia’s Jonathan Cannon — and has scored 26 runs in 44 innings (5.32 ERA) against those arms.
“We faced the best of the best,” Russell said. “There hasn’t been a look we haven’t seen on the mound. … The guy that we’re facing Friday night or potentially, he’s got some good stuff. It’s real. His numbers, they don’t lie. They speak for themselves.
“I do think it gives us confidence to know that we’ve played against the best and we’ve competed. And we haven’t shied away from the spotlight. I’m ready to see it happen. I’m ready to see his matchup with whoever we throw, and I’m ready to see what our lineup can do.”
Tennessee has proven throughout the season that it will not shy away from the moment, even if it plays in a big ballpark or an ace with Major League-potential, and it does not plan on shrinking on college baseball’s biggest stage.
“I think it’s in their DNA to welcome a challenge,” Vitello said. “As we sit here ready to enter a new tournament amongst three other teams, I think it matters a little bit who they are and what they’ve got. But more than anything, it’s kind of on our shoulders to be who we are and stay true to what got us here.”
