KNOXVILLE — Tennessee had more than enough opportunities to reverse a poor offensive outing against Florida on Wednesday. It just could not get a shot to fall.
The Vols suffered a 67-54 defeat but were expected to score 74 points based on their shot attempts, according to ShotQuality Scores on Twitter.
The struggles worsened versus No. 25 Auburn on Saturday, but an elite defensive performance from No. 2 Tennessee secured a 46-43 victory inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
“We had some shots tonight we need to make, but when it’s not, I’m really proud of our guys for staying locked in defensively,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “Again, I think the bench helped us because we were able to get guys some rest because every possession was a tough one. I just know that if we’ll keep going, get some of those shots to go down, give us a chance to get loose and settle in.
“We’re going to be in games like this, whether it’s both teams score in the 60s or one-possession games. We’ve got to be able to make the majority of those high-percentage shots that we can make.”
And yet, Tennessee (19-4, 8-2 SEC) failed to do so in both of its games this week, sending a red flag into the air about the effectiveness of an offense that appeared to answer those questions in an 82-71 victory over then-No. 10 Texas on Jan. 28.
The Vols shot 27.9% from the floor against Florida and hit 27% of their shots versus Auburn (17-6, 7-3), including a 2-for-21 mark from behind the 3-point line.
The 89 combined points were the fourth-fewest between ranked teams in the shot-clock era (since 1985-86) and the lowest scoring game between ranked SEC teams in the AP poll era (since 1948-49), according to ESPN Stats and Info.
However, Tennessee views it as nothing more than slump.
“Our biggest thing is we like to give each other confidence,” senior forward Josiah-Jordan James said. “Every time I missed a shot, Santi, Zakai, whoever was out on the floor (kept saying), ‘Keep shooting, the next one is going to fall,’ and vice versa. Like Olivier, he missed a couple of early ones, but we kept giving him the ball.
“We stay confident in each other because we know the work we put in and we know the capabilities and talent we have on the offensive end. Defensively, that’s our DNA. We have high-character guys, and your character shows when things aren’t going your way and shots aren’t falling, and I was really proud of the way we responded today defensively.”
Tennessee limited Auburn to 23.6% shooting, leaning on its top-ranked defense to avoid its first two-game losing streak of the season, but performances like that are few and far between.
The Vols know they are capable of shooting better than they did against Florida and Auburn, but they have to prove it to change the perception of an offense that looks lost.
“It is February. You look around the country and there’s a lot of teams that struggle this time of year, especially in conference play because you know each other so well,” Barnes said. “Baskets are hard to come by. I am sure Bruce will look at his tape and think we got the shots we wanted and didn’t make it. We will certainly do the same thing. It is a players’ game. Always has been and always will be. We’ve just got to try to continue on the things we’ve to to improve on.”
