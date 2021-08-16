KNOXVILLE — Tennessee running backs coach Jerry Mack said it first, then wide receiver Cedric Tillman followed it up during Monday’s post-practice media session: the Vols offense needs to improve their tempo in today’s scrimmage.
The scrimmage will be Tennessee’s second of fall camp as an offense that was at the bottom of the barrel in the SEC last season looks to catch up to the rest of college football in speed and scoring.
For the Vols’ players and coaches, it starts with shortening the time between one play and the next as the offense moves down field as quickly as possible — a staple of Josh Heupel teams.
Mack is looking for Tennessee’s offensive backfield to show signs of improvement in the new system when they hit the field.
“I think the biggest thing we’re looking for is our tempo,” Mack said. “Right now our backs aren’t doing a great job of getting lined up and understanding what’s going on and processing information as fast as we should. I think tomorrow will be a great opportunity to showcase exactly the growth that we’ve made over these last few weeks as far as getting lined up, getting our cleats in the ground and getting out there and playing in the tempo that Coach (Heupel) wants us to play in.”
Playing faster has been a mental and physical adjustment for every position on the Vols’ team, especially on the offensive line.
Junior Darnell Wright, who switched to the left side of the offensive line in fall camp after playing on the right under Jeremy Pruitt’s staff in 2019 and 2020, has slimmed down, dropping 25 pounds in the offseason to help with that speed.
“There’s no way I’d be able to keep up, so I had to lose weight,” Wright said. “There’s really no secret recipe, you just eat less, eat better and keep working.”
According to Wright, the offensive line’s showing in the team’s first scrimmage last week had the look of a group struggling to keep up. They’ll look to fix those issues in their second scrimmage.
“I feel like last scrimmage it always felt like one little key piece was missing or one person was out of place,” Wright said. “It’s like a combination lock, you’ve got to get all the little, tiny pieces work for everybody to do well.”
As for skill positions, the change in philosophy on the offense has been a welcome one.
At wide receiver, junior Cedric Tilmman, after recording three receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore in 2020, likes the toll the tempo takes on opposing defenses.
“What I like is that we catch people off guard,” Tillman said. “It just works, honestly. As cliche as it sounds, it’s been working for us and I’m excited for it. It’s something new, something I’ve never done before, but I’m excited to see where it takes us.”
Jalin Hyatt is another receiver poised for a breakout season for Tennessee’s offense, hauling in 10 passes and three touchdowns in his freshman season and he feels his speed and skillset fit well in a faster setting.
“Definitely fast, that’s how we play, very fast,” Hyatt said. “You’ve got to be in shape to play in this offense and we worked on that this summer. So far, everything is positive, I feel this offense suits me with how fast we play. It really messes up the defense, getting that perfect alignment and we have a lot of playmakers.”
The scrimmage offers the Vols another chance to showcase that quickness before putting it all in place in the season opener against Bowling Green on Sept. 2 at Neyland Stadium.
“We’ve got to play with better tempo,” Tillman said. “When we’re playing tempo at practice, that’s when we’re doing really good. If you don’t play with tempo and you’re kind of going slow, we don’t look as good. So, we if play with tempo tomorrow in the scrimmage, we’ll be good.”
