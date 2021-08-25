Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh chuckled Wednesday after being asked if, had the Vols been scheduled to play this week, his offense would have been ready to perform well.
“Gosh, I hope so,” Golesh said during a post-practice media availability.
While the question was hypothetical, Tennessee’s looming opener is very much real. The Vols will kick off the 2021 season on Sept. 2 in a home bout with Bowling Green.
The Thursday matchup has given Tennessee a unique opportunity to prepare for its opener, and the team isn’t taking it for granted.
“We’ve taken this week very much like a normal game week,” Golesh said. “For us today with a Wednesday practice, yesterday was a Tuesday practice, so this has worked out really, really well for us scheduling-wise, with the guys getting into school and us really essentially having almost two weeks to prepare like it would be a game this Saturday.
“And honestly, us as coaches needed that to go through a normal game week before the normal game week. The players needed to see it.”
One position group that may need the extra preparation as much as any is Tennessee’s tight ends. Golesh knows that room personally given that he’s also the Vols’ tight ends coach.
Redshirt senior Princeton Fant brings leadership and experience, though not a ton of on-field production, to the group; a former running back, he’s caught 14 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown in his Tennessee career.
A key question for the tight ends is how much, if at all, freshmen Julian Nixon and Miles Campbell will contribute. Golesh praised Nixon on Tuesday, citing the Atlanta, Georgia native’s work in soaking up knowledge.
“Julian has done a pretty good job of learning,” Golesh said. “When I say pretty good, he has never blocked a soul in his life. He’s also never weighed 257 pounds. So there’s such a growth process. … I’ve been really pleasantly surprised with Julian. I had no idea what to expect.
“I’ve been hard on him, because I want to see if he’ll push through the hard, and he has pushed through the hard.”
Campbell, meanwhile, has been hampered by sickness, though there’s still a possibility of the Douglasville, Georgia product making an impact this season.
“Miles was sick early in camp and lost some weight, has bounced back, has tried to recover from that,” Golesh said. “My hope is still that Miles helps us this year at some point. I would say right this second, he’s fighting and battling to be in the rotation. … I have never played a freshman tight end ever, and I’ve been coaching for a while, never done it.
“Guys that are capable, guys that have played in the (NFL), a guy that was a Mackey (Award) finalist last year, never played those guys as freshmen. My hope is that we still get Miles to that point.”
Tennessee also still hasn’t formally announced a starting quarterback. After veteran Brian Maurer announced last week that he intends to transfer, the competition is down to Michigan transfer Joe Milton, Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker and lone returner Harrison Bailey.
“Tried to go into it with a totally blank slate,” Golesh said. “All three of those guys have played a bunch of football. Hendon finished his career at Virginia Tech, started 23 games. You kind of had a feeling for what he was going to be because of what you saw on film. There was a ton of film to see.
“Harrison finished the season here. You kind of had a feeling, but he was a young guy, he was a freshman. You knew bullets were flying like any 18-year-old kid would. And then you had Joe, who had some body of work, not a ton of body of work. So went into a completely blank slate. Literally those guys split ones, twos and threes as we went through camp.”
As Bowling Green nears, perfecting the high-tempo offense, a signature under Josh Heupel-coached teams, has been key for the Vols as they wait to open the new season.
“We’ve tried to put in through spring and summer really all of those ideas (and we) spent a bunch of time really tightening those ideas down,” Golesh said.
