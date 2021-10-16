The action on the field, including a thwarted last-minute comeback, two high-flying offenses and an injury to quarterback Hendon Hooker, in Tennessee’s 31-26 loss to then-No. 13 Ole Miss were more than enough to focus on.
However, the actions in Neyland Stadium’s stands Saturday night stole all the headlines.
After tight end Jacob Warren was ruled short of the first down on a fourth-and-24 catch-and-run in the final minutes, some Tennessee fans, mainly in the student section, began throwing trash and other debris onto the field.
The antics continued as the game was delayed for 20 minutes, and Tennessee’s band and cheerleaders were evacuated from their spots on the sidelines and bleachers. The Vols were even threatened with a forfeit before the fans became controlled, and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, who infamously left Tennessee for USC after one season, was hit with a golf ball.
“I just wanted to play,” Kiffin said after the game. “The players have helmets. It’s the coaches that are going to get hit. I’ve still got my souvenir golf ball that I got hit with. I just said, ‘Put the helmets on and let’s play.’
“Really, the Tennessee people were taking care of us. I think (UT associate athletic director for event management) David Elliott was over there saying, ‘We’re worried more about the players than anything else, even the Tennessee people.’ That was really cool to see that part of it.”
On Tennessee’s end, coach Josh Heupel began his postgame press conference by condemning the actions of what he called “very few” fans.
“First I just want to acknowledge for the few fans, what transpired at the end, disappointed in the way the game ended as things were being thrown from the crowd,” Heupel said. “I know that’s very few of our crowd members. For most of the football game, what an unbelievable atmosphere to see Vol Nation show out the way they did.
“From the Vol Walk to the stadium, to the atmosphere inside of the stadium all night long, phenomenal to watch and be a part of.”
Heupel cited player safety as “one thing you are always worried about” during such a situation.
“How are you going to finish the football game? The situations that are coming up defensively and offensively,” he said. “I said it at the vey beginning: Disappointed that will be the story or a story from this football game from a small amount of our fans because there were so many that represented Tennessee in a great way tonight.”
Administrators, and even SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, had harsher words after the game. In a tweet, Tennessee chancellor Donde Plowman spoke out heavily against the antics.
“I am astonished and sickened by the behavior of some Vol fans at the end of tonight’s game,” Plowman tweeted. “Good sportsmanship must be part of who we are as Volunteers. Behavior that puts student-athletes, visitors and other fans at risk is not something we will tolerate.
“I will be calling (Mississippi) chancellor (Glenn) Boyce in the morning to offer my personal apology on behalf of the University of Tennessee and discuss what we can do to make this right. Neyland Stadium has always been a place for families, and we will keep it that way.”
Tennessee athletic director Danny White said in a statement that what happened was “unacceptable” and that he was “disappointed” that the fans’ actions overshadowed the players’ efforts.
“On behalf of the University of Tennessee, I’d like to apologize to the Ole Miss football program and congratulate their student-athletes on a hard fought win,” White said in the statement. “I spoke with (Ole Miss athletic director) Keith Carter after the game and expressed that same sentiment to him.”
The most foreboding words came from Sankey, who promised to review existing SEC policies and the commissioner’s authority to impose penalties, pointing to possible discipline for Tennessee.
As debris was cleared from the sidelines and Neyland Stadium was finally vacated early Sunday, senior defensive back Trevon Flowers’ words described the aftermath of a chaotic night in Knoxville.
“That’s one to remember for sure,” Flowers said.
