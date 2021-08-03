KNOXVILLE — Alex Golesh is on the clock.
Tennessee’s offensive coordinator knows he and the rest of head coach Josh Heupel’s staff need to determine a quarterback pecking order. And they need to do so in a hurry.
“To me, there’s a huge sense of urgency,” Golesh said Tuesday during the program’s Media Day. “You want to start to gear, shape the offense towards who that guy is, and having a plan for who the next one is. Because you’ve got to prepare. You’ve got to have Plan A and Plan B, and this time, COVID is still real, you’ve got have a Plan C, maybe a Plan D even.
“I would like to get a pecking order as fast as we can. We’re gonna give all of those guys a really honest, fair shake at this thing early, and then the pressure’s on to at least get your top two to a point where you can start to split those reps.”
Tennessee opens the season against Bowling Green at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, and Heupel said he expects the team to have a determined starter when the Vols take the field then.
“I anticipate us having a starter ... Week 1 for sure,” Heupel said. “That doesn’t mean that other guys won’t have opportunities to share the role.”
Four quarterbacks are vying for Tennessee’s starting spot: redshirt junior Joe Milton III, sophomore Harrison Bailey, redshirt sophomore Brian Maurer and graduate transfer Hendon Hooker. Bailey and Maurer are returners to the program, while Milton and Hooker are entering their first seasons with the Vols.
They each bring unique skill sets to the position, particularly Milton, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 244 pounds. He transferred from Michigan after starting five games there.
Hooker, meanwhile, arrived in Knoxville from Blacksburg, Virginia; he started seven games for Virginia Tech last season.
Bailey, who was a much-heralded recruit out of Marietta, Georgia, played six games last year as a freshman, starting the final three. Maurer started four games as a freshman in 2019, but only played in four contests in 2020.
“There’s obviously athletically different skill sets (among the quarterbacks),” Golesh said. “Ability to throw the ball down the field, different skill sets. In terms of what we do from a big-picture standpoint ... most of that is a system that you’re trying to fit a guy into.
“In terms of the actual plays, in terms of how you can gain an advantage, you’re going to tailor it specifically to a guy’s skill set.”
Heupel, who was a standout quarterback himself at Oklahoma, favors an up-tempo, aggressive offensive style. He’s expected to install such a scheme with the Vols.
For Milton, who threw for 1,077 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions at Michigan, he’s confident he can run Heupel’s attack.
“I fit perfectly fine (into the offense),” Milton said.
“Just by me throwing the ball deep, and that’s pretty much what this offense is. Me being able to escape with my legs and make throws on the run is another access to the play.”
The quarterbacks will earn their roles through training camp, Heupel said, with understanding of the offense and efficiency being the main grading points.
“(They have to) give us the best opportunity to score,” Golseh said. “I know that’s a little bit cliche in a lot of ways, but you’ve got to be able to operate within the system. We are different, we are unique in how we play.”
They’ll need to make their cases quickly.
“We are really, really down to the wire here now with 30 days out from playing,” Golesh said.
“We’re going to have to figure it out quick, pour reps into whoever that is and get the other guys behind them, ready to go play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.