KNOXVILLE — Evan Russell envisioned himself as a consistent presence in the Tennessee outfield given the overwhelming experience gap between himself and the other four players vying for at-bats, but he also knew Jordan Beck, Drew Gilbert, Christian Scott and Kyle Booker had the talent to overcome their youth or inexperience.
In an attempt to maintain a grip on a starting spot, Russell developed soreness in his wrist from swinging too much in the batting cages, opening the door for Beck, Gilbert, Scott and Booker to make a name for themselves. The quartet have combined to reach base 20 times in 55 plate appearances with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and 18 RBIs through the Vols’ first five games of the season.
“I felt like I could really help guide the younger guys like Booker, (Gilbert) and Beck, so it is frustrating to have this little setback, but it is nice to see Gilbert, Beck, C-Scott and even Booker step up in some big moments,” Russell said. “It helps to know that we can win games without me, but selfishly, I think I can help contribute to the team as well.”
Russell made his first start of the season in the No. 16 Vols’ 14-6 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday in Lindsey Nelson Stadium and proved he is capable of producing at that clip as well, blasting a three-run home run in the fourth inning that pegged Tennessee to a double-digit lead.
Tennessee (5-0) entered last season in a similar spot, believing it had five outfielders it would have to rotate before current Houston Astro prospect Zach Daniels started mashing at a prolific pace to solidify a spot in the starting lineup alongside preseason All-American Alerick Soularie.
Beck seems to be on a similar trajectory to Daniels, slashing .313/.353/.938 with two double, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs, but Russell, Gilbert, Scott and Booker will rotate through the other two spots as well as at designated hitter until they separate themselves from each other.
“It’s on me to juggle it, and it’s on them to keep doing what they need to do to prove that they need to be on the field,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said.
Russell is established, Gilbert is one of Tennessee’s best power hitters — evidenced by his game-winning home run in the ninth inning against Georgia Southern on Saturday — and Scott provides a solid blend of offense and defense.
Booker is the up-and-comer who entered the conversation with two strong performances in the sweep of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, going 2-for-6 with three walks and five RBIs.
“Most guys, unfortunately, are result-based confident, so when things go well, it boosts their ego and when it doesn’t it goes the other way,” Vitello said. “I think Kyle has natural confidence that he is going to believe in himself either way, but at the same time, you’re not human if you don’t feel like you want to fit in, and these first-year guys sometimes struggle to feel like they belong.
“The bottom line is if they’re on a SEC team they fit in against SEC competition. Again, I’m just glad to have his first start and his first repetitions behind him so they can realize that this isn’t something to build up like slaying a dragon. It’s just baseball, what we’ve been doing every day since the whole mess that made us leave the park.”
Russell remembers a time when Tennessee did not have the talent or the competition it has, and that campaign ended with a 29-27 record, far from the aspirations the Vols have this season. He wants to play, but he knows the other outfielders deserve to be on the field as well.
“It’s a lot different from my freshman year where we were begging for people to go out there and compete,” Russell said. “Now that the talent around me has increased, it’s always a grind to compete day in and day out. Coach (Vitello) does a great job of giving everybody his chance, no matter who long you’ve been here or who you are. In order to be competitive in this league, that’s how it should be.”
