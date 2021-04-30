KNOXVILLE — Tennessee senior right-hander Will Heflin served up a go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth inning followed by a hard-hit single before getting out of the inning without any further damage.
Typically, that would put an end to any starter’s outing, but Heflin trotted back out for the seventh and proceeded to give up a single that proved to be the foundation for a strong offensive finish for Kentucky in a 8-2 defeat for the No. 4 Vols on Friday in Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
“If you look at how he threw (after the home run), he went out and got some bad swings and threw the ball really, really well and was facing two guys who hadn’t taken very good swings against him,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “It started out as a spot deal, but he’s a legitimate starter and he has earned the right for us to put the responsibility of the game in his hands and not be looking to the bullpen too early in the game because he’s been as good as the other two guys who are throwing for us on the weekend.”
The decision to leave Heflin in came two weeks after Vitello admitted to starting another inning with freshman right-hander Blade Tidwell, who was laboring through his start against Vanderbilt on April 18.
It turns out that the Tennessee bullpen was not deserving of any trust to slow Kentucky (26-14, 10-10 SEC).
Sophomore left-hander Kirby Connell entered for Heflin and allowed the inherited runner to score. Senior right-hander Sean Hunley came out of the bullpen in the eighth and got two outs before surrendering a two-run home run to Jacob Plastiak, who pinch-hit for Maryville alum Reuben Church earlier.
Hunley gave up another run in the ninth before being pulled for sophomore left-hander Will Mabrey, who proceeded to give up a two-run home run to John Rhodes.
“I think we were one pitch away here or there from getting out of an inning, and it just didn’t happen,” Vitello said. “Part of it goes to your opponent being able to swing the bats a little bit and the other part is these are the guys we rely on. At the end of the year, we’ll reflect on our record and if they get it done more than they don’t get it done, we’ll have a good season, and in my opinion, that’s kind of the way it’s gone with those guys so far, and that’s why they’ll continue to be our guys.”
A questionable decision to leave Heflin and the subsequent bullpen implosion overshadowed an offensive performance in which Tennessee (33-11, 13-7) scored two runs on a pair of solo home runs by senior first baseman Luc Lipcius and senior catcher Jackson Greer.
The Vols were unable to capitalize on other opportunities despite some hard-hit balls in those situations.
It was the first time the Vols have scored less than four runs in a game started by Heflin this season.
“Baseball is weird,” Heflin said. “We really didn’t hit like we only scored two runs tonight. We had a couple of balls hit on the screws right to people. I don’t try to pitch to the scoreboard because I’m trying to hang a zero every time I go out there. It does change your approach a little bit because let’s say you have a five-run lead, you’re probably going more fastballs and challenging them, but when the game is tight like that each run means a little bit more.”
For the fifth time this season, Tidwell will be on the mound in a rubber match. Tennessee is 4-1 in those games but would prefer a better outing than the ones he has delivered in recent weeks, having given up at least four earned runs in each of his last three rubber-match starts.
“I think a lot of athletes are successful in life because somewhere in their development as a person and a player, they got their brains kicked in,” Vitello said. “I don’t think you can learn completely and develop completely unless that happens. It humbles you, it challenges you and it causes you to look at things you could have done better.
“He has had a mixed bag of everything, but overall, the kid has had a great freshman year for us. He’s won some of those Sunday rubber matches or at least given us a chance to win, and that’s all we really look for. … It’ll help him in the long run, but the fact that he is battle-tested helps him tomorrow.”
