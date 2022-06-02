KNOXVILLE — Chase Dollander has watched a few fly balls he thought had no chance of being home runs sail over the fence at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The sophomore right-hander is used to it by now, chalking it up to the hitter-friendly confines that will play host to an NCAA regional for the second consecutive year. Georgia Tech and Campbell will play the first game of the regional at noon today before No. 1 Tennessee opens against Alabama State (TV: SEC Network, 6 p.m.).
Thirty-two bombs were hit in Knoxville’s first regional since 2005 a year ago and that total could be eclipsed this time around with three teams that rank in the top-eight nationally in home runs participating.
However, Dollander believes the Vols are well-equipped to handle the prodigious amount of power they will be vying for a Super Regional berth alongside.
“Obviously, the ball flies here at Lindsey Nelson, but to have those innings (in this park), it can be really advantageous to our pitches because we know where to throw to so they don’t get it elevated and the wind can take it out or just fly out because of how it is,” Dollander said. “It’s going to be hot, too, so the balls are going to be jumping a little bit more, so it can be really advantageous for us because we know how to pitch (here) and know what the environment is like.”
The numbers back up the sophomore right-hander’s claim.
Tennessee (53-7) has hit 104 of its NCAA-best 141 home runs at home this season but is only giving 0.92 home runs to opponents (34 home runs in 37 games). Despite playing more than 60% of their games in a band box, the Vols lead the nation in ERA at 2.35 — 0.81 points lower than Southern Mississippi’s second-best mark of 3.16.
Sophomore right-hander Blade Tidwell will be the first pitcher tasked with keeping the ball in the yard, albeit against the weakest-slugging team in the regional, signaling an early deviation from last season’s postseason pitching plan.
Tennessee threw its top starter, Chad Dallas, in the regional opener against Wright State a year ago but opted not to start its unquestioned ace this time around. Dollander, the SEC Pitcher of the Year and Collegiate Baseball First-Team All-American, will start against Georgia Tech or Campbell on Saturday.
“(Dallas) was a guy that was deeply embedded in the program, and we felt like he was a guy who could lead you into something,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “I think we’re blessed with several guys who can do that this year, and that’s why we’ve mixed some things up (at times). We wanted to get into a little bit of a rhythm, and Blade led us into the (SEC) tournament and our entire team played well, so he’ll lead us into this tournament.”
The Vols hit 10 home runs and scored 21 runs as the host last season, and they currently rank second in the nation in runs (561) and first in slugging percentage (.604).
There is little reason to doubt Tennessee’s bats will show up against teams that rank 51st (Campbell), 97th (Alabama State) and 225th (Georgia Tech) in ERA. The biggest concern will be how the Vols limit the long balls and the crooked numbers on the scoreboard.
“Pitchers for every team will work to do what they do best and maybe make adjustments along the way if it’s called for with the opponent you’re facing, but (Georgia Tech and Campbell) are in that category (of home-run hitting teams),” Vitello said, “and then Alabama State has a dynamic offense in part because they’re all older, have been together and they kind of play with a little bit of the flair that a successful team is going to have.
“The statistics would say all four teams are very dangerous as it relates to extra-base hits, and I would key in on the fact that all four play a very exciting brand of offensive baseball, and if you’re a fan watching on TV or fortunate enough to have one of these expensive tickets that is floating around, then you’re going to see the kind of action that will keep you at the game or even keep you on the edge of your seat.”
