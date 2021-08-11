KNOXVILLE — Tennessee and Pittsburgh are hardly rivals, but the Sept. 11 meeting at Neyland Stadium between the two programs now has a little more significance.
Both schools announced Wednesday that the teams will pay tribute to former head coach Johnny Majors, billing the game as the Johnny Majors Classic.
Majors, a Lynchburg, Tennessee native and 1987 College Football Hall of Fame inductee who passed away last summer at the age of 85, starred for the Vols from 1953-56 before embarking on a coaching career that led him to Pittsburgh and eventually back to his alma mater.
He coached the Panthers in two separate stints from 1973-76 and again from 1993-96, leading them to the 1976 national championship — the program’s ninth and last title.
Majors left Pittsburgh to take the Tennessee job ahead of the 1977 season, winning three SEC titles for the Vols in 1985, 1989 and 1990 before resigning at the end of the 1992 season with a 116-62-6 overall record in Knoxville.
“Honoring Johnny Majors in this way creates another really special and unique element to an already special season as we celebrate Neyland Stadium’s centennial,” Tennessee athletics director Danny White said in a university release. “I appreciate Pittsburgh’s partnership on this. It will be a memorable day for the Majors family, as well as fans of both schools who appreciate Johnny Majors’ hall of fame legacy.”
White worked closely with Pittsburgh athletics director Heather Lyke in designating the game, which will kickoff at noon on ESPN, as a way to honor Majors’ connection to both schools and make it more than an early season, non-conference match-up.
“We are honored to join the University of Tennessee in celebrating the life of coach Johnny Majors,” Lyke said. “Beyond the victories, Coach Majors made such a huge impact on the lives of his players. That’s his greatest legacy and the University of Pittsburgh is incredibly proud to be a part of it.”
Aside from sharing an association with Majors, the September meeting will mark the third all time between the two teams and the first since 1983.
Pittsburgh holds a 2-0 edge in the series, winning 30-6 during the 1980 season and again in Tennessee’s 1983 season opener, 13-3.
The new series will conclude next season at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Sept. 10, 2022 and both schools have agreed to honor Majors in that contest as well.
The current head coaches don’t have to look far to see the remnants of Majors historic impact on their respective programs.
“This is an incredibly fitting tribute for Coach Majors, a true coaching legend who made such a lasting impact at both Pitt and Tennessee,” Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi said. “Every time I walk past our national championship display, I’m reminded-and inspired-by his legacy. He set high standards on and off the field during his incredible career.”
That’s even more so the case for first year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel.
The walls and hallways inside the Anderson Athletic Training Center, which houses the offices of the Vols coaches, are lined with reminders of Majors’ tenure, both as a player and a coach.
His jersey, No. 45 was retired in 2012 and is one of eight jersey numbers enshrined inside Neyland Stadium.
Even the street that runs by Tennessee football’s practice facility at Haslam Field is named Johnny Majors Drive.
“Coach Majors is synonymous with Tennessee football and that has become even more apparent to me in my short time in Knoxville,” Heupel said. “He always preached ‘attack, attack, attack’ to his teams, a mantra we still apply today. “It’s only appropriate that the two programs he impacted that most will honor him with a game in his namesake and we are proud to take part in it.”
