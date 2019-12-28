KNOXVILLE — Not even free T-shirts were enough to break the stunned silence of a sold-out crowd inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday.
Tennessee’s in-game DJ A-Wall leads a Vols spell out during the second half of every home game, with the loudest section earning a souvenir.
It is usually an easy gig, but he spent the better part of an early second-half timeout pleading with an announced crowd of 21,678 to make some noise before eventually giving up and tossing the shirt he was holding into the stands that would soon feature more empty seats than occupied ones.
There was no reason to get loud. The Vols were well on their way to a 68-48 loss to Wisconsin, marking their worst home loss since an 83-60 defeat to Ole Miss on March 5, 2016.
“It was a big reality check,” redshirt junior guard Jalen Johnson said. “It was embarrassing. Our fans definitely deserve more.”
Tennessee (8-4) failed to score a point in the first six minutes, 24 seconds of the second half, a drought that helped limit it to less than 50 points for the second time in four games.
The Vols shot 34.8% from the floor and committed 17 turnovers in their first game since redshirt senior guard Lamonte Turner announced he was undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery after being diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome.
Turner struggled with his shot because of the injury, but he did average 7.1 assists per game while piloting the offense from the point.
“Believe me, we’ve struggled on offense even with Lamonte,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “That has nothing to do with it.
“We know our guys. When you see it in their face that they’re getting tentative, then they get hesitant. We have some pretty good looks at it and they don’t go down. That’s part of the game. The ones that hurt are when you have great execution, get a pass to the rim and don’t finish it there.”
And yet, Barnes placed a lot of the blame for the offensive struggles on the Vols’ newly-minted backcourt of freshmen Josiah-Jordan James and Davonte Gaines and senior Jordan Bowden.
UT devised an inside-out plan of attack against Wisconsin, but James, Gaines and Bowden combined to go 5-for-27 from the floor while frontcourt starters Yves Pons and John Fulkerson were limited to seven shots.
“I realize we have a bunch of guys that are older who are playing different roles,” Barnes said. “Some of the younger guys are going through this for the first time and this is all new for them. But the fact is, we’ve got to get better guard play.
“To make our offense work the way we want it to, we have to get better decisions made by our guards.”
No Tennessee player managed to score in double figures as Fulkerson and Johnson each tallied a team-high nine points.
The Vols’ second sellout of the season was a lot like the first — a 51-47 loss to Memphis on Dec. 14 highlighted by UT’s inability to find the bottom of the net.
Thompson-Boling Arena is expected to house three more capacity crowds during SEC play (Kentucky on Feb. 8, Florida on Feb. 29 and Auburn on March 7), but there may be no reason to show up if the offense doesn’t straighten itself out.
“The season isn’t over after one game,” Johnson said. “This one loss doesn’t determine the whole season. There is still plenty of time to turn this thing around.”
