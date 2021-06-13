KNOXVILLE — Tennessee could do nothing but be patient as the final innings waned.
A slugging exhibition all but punched the No. 3 Vols’ ticket to Omaha in the middle innings, and the pent-up excitement flooded the turf of Lindsey Nelson Stadium after senior third baseman Jake Rucker snagged a line drive off the bat of Jake Wyeth for the final out of Tennessee’s 15-6 victory over LSU on Sunday to win the first ever Knoxville Super Regional.
Senior left-hander and Alcoa alum Redmond Walsh tossed his glove toward the Tennessee dugout after Rucker made the snag and was immediately swarmed by teammates that piled on top of him to celebrate the program’s first trip to the College World Series since 2005. A long victory lap with the fans who set season attendance records on back-to-back days — 4,400 on Saturday and 4,427 on Sunday — followed.
“There were some pretty good vibes in the dugout,” Tennessee left fielder Evan Russell said. “It was pretty expected late in the game when we were up that we were going to win that game, but you can’t celebrate too early especially on a team like that. They have some mojo on that team. You have to continue to grind out the game, and if you don’t let up, you’ll have good success and that’s what happened with us.”
Tennessee (50-16) never took its sizable lead for granted, seemingly taking out more than a decade of frustration out on LSU after being the SEC’s doormat in the years between Rod Delmonico’s firing in 2007 and Tony Vitello’s rejuvenation of the program over the past three seasons.
A six-run fifth powered by a solo home run from sophomore center fielder Drew Gilbert and a three-run shot from sophomore right fielder Jordan Beck made a College World Series appearance a near certainty, but Russell added a two-run bomb in the eighth to make it 13-6 and junior catcher Connor Pavolony and Rucker each plated a run in the ninth.
Less than 24 hours after winning the super regional with a RBI groundout, two RBI fielder’s choices and a flare into right for a RBI single, the Vols brought back the muscle that has powered them through the final half of the season, slugging a NCAA tournament program-record six home runs to end the Tigers’ season and career of LSU coach Paul Mainieri, who announced he would retire at season’s end on May 28.
“It’s important to have a close group, and I’ve been on teams where between the pitching staff and the hitters if we lost a game it was kind of blame this or blame that,” Russell said. “This team is a little different. Winning a close game where we needed some guts on the mound yesterday, I think it kind of carried over in a funny way where the hitters were like, ‘We got your back.’
“I think it’s pretty awesome to see a team not only having one way of beating you, and I think it gives us a lot of confidence in the locker room to go out there because you never know how you’re going to win, but if we find a way, it’s pretty special.
“With this group, you better be ready to watch because with this group, we’re always on the hunt to do some pretty cool things.”
This is what Vitello envisioned when he took the program over on June 7, 2017, and he spent countless days manifesting that vision from his office that overlooks Robert M. Lindsey Field, on the recruiting trail, in the Vols’ locker room and on the diamond.
It has all culminated in a team that has not only ended a 16-year hiatus from college baseball’s Mecca, but also enters the eight-team tournament as one of the favorites to be crowned national champion.
“Tony has done a terrific job here,” Mainieri said. “They’ve had history in the program when Chris Burke played and even Todd Helton years before that. It’s always been kind of a sleeping giant, and he’s brought it back to life.”
Mainieri knows a thing or two about awakening a beast, leading one of the nation’s proudest programs out of a period of stagnation en route to a national championship in his third year at the helm (2009).
The Vols are at minimum five wins away from replicating a similar turnaround, starting with an opening round meeting with the winner of the Columbia Super Regional between Dallas Baptist and Virginia on Sunday at a time to be announced later, and it has every intention of having one last dogpile.
“It was a surreal moment,” Russell said. “You have 30 guys in the locker room that would do anything for each other. I have a pretty close family back home, but this is a family, and I don’t know if it gets closer than this. We spend hours together, days together, doing some hard work, and to see it all pay off the field and to see a program that we’re building — a program that is here to stay for a long time — it’s a pretty exciting deal.
“I think everybody is going to enjoy this for a long time, but we still have a lot of work to do, and I think a lot of guys in this dugout are ready for the challenge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.