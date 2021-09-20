KNOXVILLE — President George W. Bush was still in his first term the last time Tennessee won a game inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
The Vols (2-1) open SEC play on Saturday in the venue they’ve had little luck in since Casey Clausen led Tennessee to a 24-10 win over Florida in Gainesville in 2003 and like it has been in every meeting since then, it will be a tall task to repeat it in 2021.
The No. 11 Gators (2-1, 0-1 SEC) are coming off of a 31-29 loss to top-ranked Alabama, a game Florida out-gained the Crimson Tide, 439-324, while holding their vaunted run game to just 91 yards.
In turn, the Gators ran for a combined 258 yards and four touchdowns behind running back Malik Davis, Damion Pierce, Nayquan Wright and quarterback Emory Jones.
“I think (Florida is) well-coached in all three phases of the game,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. “They make you beat them. Obviously their ability to run the football is a huge part. ... Defensively, I thought they were physical (versus Alabama).
“They make you beat them. ... It’s a really good football team. Our guys are excited about that challenge.”
Florida’s run game is currently ranked second in the country through three games, averaging more than 340 yards per game and fitting the mold of a Dan Mullen offense compared to last season when the Gators featured a strong passing game.
Having two quarterbacks that can run in Jones and backup Anthony Richardson makes Florida’s backfield even more challenging.
“I think (Florida) does a good job of spacing people out,” Heupel said. “The quarterback is a huge part of their run game, too, the threat of it and then also when the ball is in his hands. He runs like a runner. He’s able to make the first game and run through a tackle, too.”
Around the time Florida and Alabama kicked off last Saturday, Tennessee was wrapping up a 56-0 rout of Tennessee Tech.
The Vols defense shined with four takeaways after not being able to force any turnovers in their first two games, including one from defensive back Alontae Taylor.
“Getting our hands on the ball and getting those turnovers kind of get a little more juice in yourself,” Taylor said. “You kind of see those interceptions that are happening in practice come to play in games. Coming off a game where he had four interceptions is something that we’ll take into this week of practice but also something we look forward to taking more, if possible, come Florida.”
For the second straight week, Heupel and the Vols’ depth chart have been unclear about who will start at quarterback.
Hendon Hooker started against Tennessee Tech after Joe Milton was listed as the starter on the depth chart at the beginning of the week. Milton didn’t dress out last week, still sidelined from an undisclosed injury in the Pittsburgh game, but Heupel remained mum on when Milton will return.
“I never speak in hypotheticals,” Heupel said. “(Milton) got a little bit of work last week. We’ll find out where he is, in particular, Tuesday or Wednesday here and see where we’re at that point as far as whether he’ll be able to play or not.”
Hooker has proven to be efficient, both in his three quarter performance against Pittsburgh and in his first start against Tennessee Tech, finishing 17-of-25 passing for 199 yards and three touchdowns, but both he and Milton have been unable to connect consistently on deep passes despite receivers being open.
“It’s just about everybody coming together and executing at a high level at the same time,” receiver Javonta Payton said. “We have a bunch of young players coming in and that’s what I tell teammates and other fans ... it’s just about chemistry and bond. It takes time. Every team doesn’t come in right away. It’s just about everything clicking.”
The quarterbacks and receivers will have to click come Saturday night at 7 p.m. (TV: ESPN) in “The Swamp,” to give the Vols a chance to knock off Florida on the road for the first time in 18 years.
“This is the biggest game on our schedule because it’s the next one,” Heupel said. “At the end of the day, we’re on a journey to become as good as we can as fast as we can...this is the next challenge for us.”
