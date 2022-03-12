TAMPA, Fla. — Tennessee remained a projected No. 3 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament following its 69-62 victory over Kentucky in the SEC Tournament semifinals Saturday inside Amalie Arena, according to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi.
Kentucky coach John Calipari seems to have a higher opinion of the Vols.
"You know what, Tennessee has played so well, but they (the NCAA tournament committee) say they don't do that anymore — (look at) your last ten (games)," Calipari said. "They look at your body of work, you know, who you beat, your Quad 1s and all the other stuff they go with. I just wish they did some eye test, like watch. Forget about numbers. Do you know basketball? Watch the games.
"Tennessee, could they be a one? I don't know. Our people were saying, hey, we have a chance at a one. I'm just trying to win a ball game. So what has Tennessee been? What has their seed line been? Could they move to a one? Maybe. If they're saying we were a one, they beat us — 2-for-20 (from the 3-point line) and big guy (Oscar Tshiebwe) out in the first half and some other stuff, but they beat us."
The argument could be made Tennessee's resume is more deserving of a No. 1 seed than their current projection.
The Vols currently have 10 Quad 1 wins (a victory over a team ranked 1-30 in the NET at home, 1-50 at a neutral site and 1-75 on the road), which is tied for the second-most in the country with projected No. 1 seeds Gonzaga and Baylor. Only Kansas, which knocked off Texas Tech in the Big 12 championship game and is another projected No. 1 seed, has more (12).
Tennessee's worst loss is to NET No. 28 Alabama on the road without freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler and super senior forward John Fulkerson.
Tennessee gets an opportunity to add to its resume with a Quad 2 matchup against Texas A&M at 1 p.m. today. A victory would give it its first SEC tournament championship since 1979 and may be enough to give UT a No. 2 seed come Selection Sunday.
