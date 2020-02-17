KNOXVILLE — A backcourt consisting of two accomplished seniors and a newcomer shouldering lofty expectations gave Tennessee hope for another successful season.
However, nothing about the trio of Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden and Josiah-Jordan James has gone according to plan.
“One of those guys is no longer with us, one is having as a tough a year as he has ever had, and the other has basically been hurt from the start,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said Monday. “For us to even be where we are after those things, I'm really proud of these guys.”
Tennessee (14-11, 6-6 SEC) enters it sixth-to-last regular season game against Vanderbilt (9-16, 1-11) on Tuesday (TV: SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.) with little to no hope of a third consecutive NCAA Tournament bid and thoughts about what could have been.
Turner announced he had played his final game at UT after a victory over Jacksonville State on Dec. 21 because of thoracic outlet syndrome. He underwent season-ending shoulder surgery shortly after.
Bowden was left as the Vols' lone senior and a go-to option on the perimeter amid a season-long shooting slump.
The Knoxville native shot 41.2% from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the 3-point line through the first three years of his career, and while he is averaging a team-high 12.9 points per game, those shooting percentages have dropped to 36.6% from the floor and 25.9% from distance.
James has battled a nagging groin injury since the preseason, and it sidelined him for four straight games before returning Saturday against South Carolina.
Injuries and missed shots have hurt, but Tennessee has yet to recover from the leadership lost when Turner stepped away from the team.
"I think the most important thing is where we can we get leadership,” Barnes said. “If it's not from the older guys, it's got to be from the younger guys. ... I don't care if it comes from the sophomores or the freshmen. They have to do it. As we continue this year out, that's the one thing I think we can get some momentum somewhere going for the future with this team.”
Tennessee hasn’t won consecutive games since beating Vanderbilt (Jan. 18) and Ole Miss (Jan. 21).
The Vols hope clinching a third consecutive regular-season sweep over the Commodores can start a winning streak that at the very least will secure a NIT berth and build some momentum toward another expectation-filled season.
“We have a lot of opportunities in front of us,” Barnes said. “We've told them there's not a game on our schedule we can't win. We want to be in the postseason, but right now we have to worry about Vanderbilt. We have to get ready for that and then the next one after that.
“We always think about the postseason, don't get me wrong ... but we know what goes into it and its winning games.”
