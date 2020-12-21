KNOXVILLE — Tennessee got off to a sluggish start on the offensive end, averaging 66.7 points per game while shooting 39.7% from the floor through its first three games of the season.
The Vols relied on elite defensive performances to secure those early victories all while preaching that the offense would come. Execution was not the problem because they were getting the looks they wanted. The shots just were not falling, in part because of a two-week layoff caused by multiple positive COVID-19 tests that delayed the start of their season.
It has not taken long for UT to be proven right.
No. 8 Tennessee cruised to a 102-66 victory over Saint Joseph’s on Monday inside Thompson-Boling Arena, marking the first time it has scored more than 100 points in back-to-back games since it scored 124 versus UNC Asheville on Nov. 17, 2009, and 105 against East Carolina on Nov. 20, 2009.
“In practice, we focus on execution and really going hard and competing,” graduate transfer and senior forward E.J. Anosike said. “It’s really just us getting back into the swing of things because we were off for two weeks prior to our first game.
“We had a little rust (to start the season), but we’re starting to shake it off and come into ourselves. From a team standpoint, we continued to work hard, and everyone has put in work in the gym on their own. Now, the work is just going to show now.”
The Vols (5-0) shot 58.3% in a 103-point outburst against Tennessee Tech on Friday and hit 31 of their 62 field-goal attempts versus Saint Joseph’s (0-4).
UT has also shot better from behind the 3-point line, making 44.3% of their long-distance attempts after converting 30.6% from deep in their first three games against Colorado, Cincinnati and Appalachian State.
UT is averaging 109.8 points per 100 possessions after its performance against Saint Joseph’s, moving up to 29th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to KenPom.
“We do have a group of guys that really understand what we’re trying to do pretty much every time they’re out there,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said.
Depth has been an important factor in the Vols’ defensive dominance that has it ranked third in adjusted defensive efficiency (86.4 points per 100 possessions), but it is also benefitting them on the other end of the court.
Tennessee has had four different leading scorers in five games. Redshirt junior guard Victor Bailey Jr. paced the Vols for the second time this season with a game-high 18 points on 5-of-10 shooting.
Sophomore guard Santiago Vescovi (16 points), senior forward Yves Pons (13), freshman guard Keon Johnson (12), freshman guard Jaden Springer (10) and redshirt senior forward John Fulkerson (10) joined Bailey in double figures.
It is the second consecutive game UT had six players score 10 or more points, and in both games a seventh player was a made field goal away from double figures. Sophomore forward Olivier Nkamhoua scored eight points against Tennessee Tech and Anosike tallied nine points against Saint Joseph’s.
UT has not had seven players score in double figures since Nov. 19, 2000, against East Tennessee State.
“It definitely makes us harder to guard with us having different weapons at each position,” Johnson said. “It also makes the load a lot easier for every other guy because you can come in and go as hard as you feel, and you know that your brother will come in and take over and nothing will fall off.”
Ultimately, it makes sense that the defensive brilliance Tennessee has displayed to start the season would bring about its recent offensive upswing. Barnes has developed a culture at UT that values work ethic and intensity in practice, pushing each player to step up their game on both sides of the court every day.
The dividends are starting to pay off as the Vols further establish themselves as a national championship contender with each passing game.
“Our saying is iron sharpens iron, and so we try to make each other better every day,” Anosike said. “That’s what the beauty of it is, and that’s why I think we continue to get better every game because we continue to push each other and hold each other accountable.”
