As family conflict grew and multiple friends lost their lives, Brian Maurer’s battle with depression raged on inside him.
Maurer’s personal trouble began when he was in seventh grade and continue today in the wake of one day this year when got close to taking his own life.
The Tennessee sophomore quarterback bravely wrote the details of his struggle on an Instagram post Friday morning – the first day of Mental Health Awareness Month.
“I thought I needed to stay strong for my family and that they couldn’t see me down and that I was their shoulder to cry on,” Maurer wrote. “I always thought I needed to be the shoulder for people to cry on when deep down I was screaming for help.”
When Maurer was in the seventh grade, his father was sentenced to 25 years in prison. At about the same time, Maurer wrote, his mother and stepfather split up.
Two years later, Maurer wrote that he and his mother decided it would be best for him to live with a grandmother while his mother and younger sister moved away.
When Maurer was a junior, one of his best friends committed suicide.
“I had never felt so low in my entire life as one of the strongest people I have ever known lost his battle,” Maurer wrote. “Dewayne ALWAYS had a smile on his face and was always telling me I was going to be something great. At this point I knew I was in trouble, but I still refused hell from anyone.”
Maurer wrote that he ‘slipped even deeper into a black hole’ when he lost two friends to gun violence during his senior year of high school.
“I was embarrassed to be like this,”Maurer wrote. “I always thought that as a guy I had to have tough skin and not to let anything bother me.”
Maurer finally had enough of the pain, he wrote, on Jan. 20 of this year. He wrote that he thought he had lost his battle with depression and that his pain had ended.
He wrote that he made a plan to end his life.
“As I was going to do it I looked up and I said, ‘God if this isn’t your plan for me please send me a sign,’” Maurer wrote. “Two minutes later my mom called me with my baby nephew Jeremiah and she said she was just calling to say she loved me. I then knew that by ending my pain I would be causing so much more to the people who loved me.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s online Leading Causes of Death reports, in 2018 suicide was the 10th leading cause of death of people of all ages in the United States. Among the 15 to 24 age group, suicide was the second leading cause of death.
“Please reach out to receive help,” Maurer wrote at the end of his post. “Mental health is a very serious matter, and there is hope for you! I along with everyone around you stand with you. You have the strength to deal with this. Please keep fighting you got this.”
