The story of Tennessee’s 41-34 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday featured many twists and turns, including penalty woes, lead changes and special teams success, but one in particular stood out: the quarterback situation.
Redshirt junior quarterback Joe Milton started his second consecutive game for Tennessee (1-1) on Saturday, but struggled before leaving the field due to an injury.
He was replaced by redshirt senior Hendon Hooker, who led an offensive resurgence for the Vols until his interception in the final moments sealed the loss.
“(Milton) was (injured) and couldn’t come back,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said. “Hendon did a great job coming off the bench, competing, giving us a chance, making some plays with his feet, being decisive with the ball in his hands. Got those things that he would want to do better, do differently.
“Obviously the last play, he’s got an opportunity, where we turn it over. But I thought our football team rallied around him. They believed in him. He went out there and competed extremely hard, gave us a chance here in the second half.”
The play of both Milton and Hooker against Pittsburgh (2-0) added a new dynamic to Tennessee’s quarterback drama, a major storyline for the Vols since last season ended.
Milton (Michigan) and Hooker (Virginia Tech) both transferred into the program this offseason, and both appear to have overtaken sophomore Harrison Bailey, who started three games for the Vols in 2020.
Milton was deemed the starter heading into the opener against Bowling Green, but though his athleticism and arm strength are impressive, he’s struggled with accuracy and decision making.
He finished 7-of-12 passing for 50 yards Saturday. Several of those incompletions included head-scratching overthrows, a key knock against the strong-armed signal caller.
“Just didn’t connect on them,” Heupel said. “You saw the same things that we did. We had some guys running free and weren’t able to finish the play. ... At the end of the day, I don’t care how you do it, you’ve got to find a way to convert and complete those things and create some big plays.”
Milton also had five carries for 54 yards.
Hooker, meanwhile, finished 15-of-21 passing for 189 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He ran for 48 yards on nine carries, showing his rushing capabilities on both designed runs and scrambles.
Redshirt junior tight end Jacob Warren said it was “tremendous” to have Hooker’s dual-threat ability at play against Pittsburgh, but also praised every member of Tennessee’s quarterback room.
“All of our quarterbacks are ready to go,” Warren said. “I truly believe that. Every single week, they’re all taking reps in practice, so they know exactly what looks we’re going to get, exactly what plays we’re going to run, so there’s 100% confidence in any of them.”
And as the dust settled on Tennessee’s loss Saturday, more questions than answers remained.
The energy Hooker brought to the Vols offense was palpable and could help his case to earn the starting job, though his waning-moments interception may hurt it. The extent of Milton’s injury is also unclear.
After Saturday’s game, Heupel deemed his staff’s evaluation of its quarterbacks “game-by-game.” It’s one that will continue as the Vols prepare to host Tennessee Tech on Sept. 18, the next chapter in Tennessee’s evolving quarterback saga.
“We’re going to go back and watch the tape and evaluate everybody,” Heupel said. “Yeah, we’ll evaluate the quarterback position as well, but evaluate everybody and how they played. Some of that may be more opportunities for other guys. Some of it may be just cleaning up some things that they can control and be better at.”
