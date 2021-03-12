NASHVILLE — Florida sophomore forward Omar Payne delivered a forearm blow underneath Tennessee redshirt senior forward John Fulkerson’s chin before swinging a blatant back elbow to the side of the head that sent Fulkerson to the ground.
Payne was ejected after being assessed a flagrant two foul while Fulkerson went to the locker room and eventually the hospital for observation.
Tennessee sophomore point guard Santiago Vescovi made two subsequent free throws and freshman guard Keon Johnson followed with a mid-range jumper on the ensuing possession to give the No. 4-seed Vols a double-digit lead with 16 minutes, 58 seconds remaining. That advantage only dipped into single digits once — for a single possession — the rest of the way as Tennessee cruised to a 78-66 victory over No. 5-seed Florida on Friday inside Bridgestone Arena.
“It kind of pissed us off, and that really motivated us to keep it going and don’t relax,” Tennessee senior forward Yves Pons said. “… That was a dirty play. It has nothing to do with the basketball court. We took it personally because we love John. We played for him and we had his back.”
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said he would be “surprised” if Fulkerson was available for the Vols (18-7) semifinal bout with top-seeded Alabama (22-6) at 1 p.m. ET today inside Bridgestone Arena.
Fulkerson’s importance has shown in both Tennessee’s best and worst performances this season, but seldom have there been times where the Vols played at their best without their leader playing an integral part in it.
Tennessee did against Florida (14-9).
Florida sophomore guard Tre Mann scored 28 of his game-high 30 points in the second half, attempting time and time again to will the Gators back into contention only for the Vols to dash his hopes.
Mann made a layup to trim Tennessee’s lead to 54-43 with 9:07 to play, but Tennessee’s Victor Bailey Jr. and Jaden Springer answered with three free throws. Mann hit a 3 and then Tyree Appleby followed with two free throws only for Pons to answer with a long ball of his own and Johnson to make a pull-up jumper from inside the lane. Twelve straight Florida points from Mann followed, but each time he scored Tennessee responded on the other end.
“Our guys have such great respect and love for Fulky,” Barnes said. “We had to calm them down, no doubt about it, because they felt like it was unnecessary. I was glad we were able to get back at it.”
Vescovi led the way with 14 points while Johnson (13 points, nine rebounds), Josiah-Jordan James (12 points, nine rebounds) and Pons (11 points, eight rebounds) all scored in double figures and added eight or more rebounds. Pons also set a Tennessee single-game record and tied the SEC Tournament record with nine blocks and Jaden Springer added 11 points.
Tennessee limited Florida to six made field goals and 31.6% shooting in the second half of its regular-season finale on Sunday and put forth another stout defensive performance to open the postseason. The Vols held the Gators to 34.5% shooting (20-for-58) and forced 16 turnovers.
“I think as players we did a really great job in terms of just sitting down, taking pride defending everyone,” Vescovi said. “The whole week we were just practicing one-on-one defense, just scouting about how we were going to play against Florida. I think that helped us to get in a much higher level in terms of defense. I think we contributed a lot in terms of attitude and taking pride in defending, but also the coaches did a really great job preparing us for these games coming.”
Tennessee hopes it can remain in early-season form on the defensive end when it faces Alabama, which handed UT its first loss of the season on Jan. 2 behind 71-point performance that saw the Crimson Tide shoot 50% (10-for-20) from behind the 3-point line.
“I think still for everybody on our team, it's still in the back of our heads,” Vescovi said. “We're still thinking about that. I think that also can help us as a motivation for the next game. We know it's going to be a battle, but we just got to take pride every single possession.”
