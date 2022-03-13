TAMPA, Fla — Tennessee coach Rick Barnes came to the SEC Tournament believing that should Tennessee, Arkansas, Auburn or Kentucky win, that team should be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
“I think our league is the best in the country,” Barnes said before adding, “I learned a long time ago, you’re not going to politic for it.”
The Vols were not tabbed as one of the four best teams by the NCAA tournament committee, but they did earn a No. 3 seed in the South Region hours after claiming their first SEC tournament championship since 1979 with a 65-50 victory over Texas A&M on Sunday inside Amalie Arena.
Tennessee will play No. 14 seed Longwood in the first round Thursday in Indianapolis. UT would face either No. 6 Colorado State or No. 11 Michigan in the Round of 32 should it advance.
Arizona is the No. 1 seed in the South Region, which will play its region semifinals and final in San Antonio, Texas, taking on the winner of Wednesday’s First Four meeting between Wright State and Bryant.
No. 2 Villanova faces No. 15 Delaware and No. 4 Illinois plays No. 13 Chattanooga. No. 5 Houston takes on No. 12 UAB while No. 7 Ohio State gets No. 10 Loyola Chicago. No. 8 Seton Hall plays No. 9 TCU to round out the South Region matchups.
The Vols beat Arizona, 77-73, on Dec. 22, 2021 inside Thompson-Boling Arena but lost to Villanova, 71-53, on Nov. 20 in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut.
