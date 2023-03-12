Tennessee coach Rick Barnes works the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.
The Tennessee men’s basketball team sports a slight limp heading into the NCAA Tournament after losing sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler to a torn ACL and dropping two of its final three games.
And yet, Tennessee coach Rick Barnes expressed confidence in the Vols after a 79-71 loss to Missouri in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals Friday inside Bridgestone Arena.
“I’m telling you, I think we’ve got as much a chance as anybody,” Barnes said. “If you ask me what I’m thinking of right now, one word it would be this team has been very resilient. There’s a lot of teams that would like to be where we are right now. There’s a lot of teams that won’t look forward to a matchup with us.”
Tennessee received the No. 4 seed in the East Region on Sunday, and it will be No. 12-seed Louisiana that will put Barnes’ belief to the test in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at 9:40 p.m. Thursday in Orlando, Florida.
UT would face either No. 5 Duke or No. 11 Oral Roberts in the Round of 32 should it advance.
Purdue is the No. 1 seed in the East Region, which will play its region semifinals and final inside the fabled Madison Square Garden, taking on the winner of Wednesday’s First Four meeting between Fairleigh Dickinson and Texas Southern.
No. 2 Marquette faces No. 15 Vermont and No. 3 Kansas State plays No. 14 Montana State. No. 6 Kentucky takes on No. 11 Providence while No. 7 Michigan State drew No. 10 USC. No. 8 Memphis plays No. 9 Florida Atlantic to round out the East Region matchups.
The Vols have faced both USC and Kentucky, knocking off the Trojans, 73-66, in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 25 at Paradise Island, Bahamas and dropping both meetings with the rival Wildcats.
