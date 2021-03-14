KNOXVILLE — The Midwest Region in the NCAA Tournament may as well have been named the Orange Region this season.
Of the 16 teams competing for a spot in the Final Four, six have orange in their color scheme, including No. 5-seed Tennessee and its first-round opponent No. 12-seed Oregon State.
“I think our guys are excited,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “... They’re a terrific team that has been coached well and has gotten better, and they’re playing their best basketball at the time, which most teams that are still playing right now are all capable of playing their best basketball. I’d like to think we’re on the verge of doing that as well.”
The date and time for NCAA Tournament games has yet to be determined.
The Vols (18-8) are coming off a SEC Tournament semifinal loss to Alabama in which they blew a 15-point second-half lead.
Oregon State (17-12) is hot at the right time, winning six of its last seven games, including three wins in three days against Oregon, UCLA and Colorado to win its first PAC-12 tournament in program history and steal a bid from a bubble team.
The winner will face off against either No. 4-seed Oklahoma State, which has knocked off six AP Top 25 teams in its past eight games, or No. 13-seed Liberty for a spot in the Sweet 16.
Illinois, winner of the Big Ten — arguably the nation’s toughest conference — is the top-seeded team in the region.
He rejoined the team Sunday night and will continue to be evaluated daily. A determination on his status for the NCAA tournament will not be decided until next week.
