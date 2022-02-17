KNOXVILLE — Redmond Walsh spent parts of his freshman year in the Lindsey Nelson Stadium press box instead of the dugout, watching the likes of Garrett Stallings, Andre Lipcius and Jordan Rodgers lead a mediocre Tennessee baseball team.
In the five years since, Walsh has gone from being mistaken for a student manager by pitching coach Frank Anderson when Tony Vitello took over in 2017 to an integral late-inning reliever as the Volunteers have developed into a College World Series-caliber program.
Walsh’s prolonged journey at Tennessee will come to an end at the conclusion of this season, which kicks off at 4:30 p.m. today against Georgia Southern inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium, but that reality has not quite set in yet.
“I think I get too many jokes from a lot of the young players that kind of keep me excited,” Walsh told The Daily Times. “I think once the season starts settling in, and some of the moments like Opening Day, regionals and super regionals start happening, it’ll start sinking in more and more.”
Walsh had visions of playing for Tennessee his entire life, and when he got the opportunity to walk on after a stellar high school career at Alcoa, he never hesitated, even if it meant having to watch from the press box.
The ability to live out that dream one final time is why the left-handed pitcher returned for a sixth and final season that was granted to him by the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, adding that he did not want to have any regrets when he looked on his career 10 years down the road.
It was also influenced by the way last season ended.
Tennessee won the SEC East championship for the first time since 1997 and hosted a NCAA Regional for the first time since 2005. Walsh recorded the final two outs against LSU in Game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional — Knoxville’s first — to end a 16-year College World Series drought, only for the Vols to be one of the first teams to be sent home after losing to Virginia and Texas.
“For as talented as we were, and honestly, for all of us, the fact we didn’t play our best baseball at all, it gives a lot of people a lot of motivation this year,” Walsh said. “It’s one of those things when you look back to 2019 in the SEC Tournament when we went one-and-done there, it kind of fired us up and motivated us. That’s kind of the team that coach Vitello pushes for — people who are really motivated and want to win.
“I really don’t think anybody wants to see us in Omaha again this year because we have a lot of guys who are fired up about it and a lot of guys who know what it’s like and know what to expect and want to go in there with one goal, and that’s to win.”
Walsh, who was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s Stopper of the Year preseason watch list for the third straight season Thursday, would likely play a large role in Tennessee getting back to Omaha, Nebraska in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history.
He figures to be one of the Vols’ go-to relievers out of the bullpen and is one of the few arms that have SEC experience given that sophomore ace Blade Tidwell (sore shoulder) and Missouri transfer Seth Halvorsen (fractured right elbow) will miss the start of the season.
Walsh has made 77 appearances in his career, posting an 8-4 record with a 1.73 ERA over 114 1/3 innings while tossing 114 strikeouts and limiting opposing batters to a .225 batting average.
He has an opportunity to track down Todd Helton for the program record in career saves — currently sitting seven behind Helton’s 23 — but he is more focused on finishing what he and the Class of 2017 set out to accomplish when they joined a lifeless program filled with promise.
“We all wanted to build a legacy, and I think that’s what it has started to become, and I think we all want to continue building on that,” Walsh said. “Me and my dad were talking about freshman year, sophomore year and there being 20% of the stadium filled on Opening Day. I think this is the first year that we’ve had three sold out games on the opening weekend, and that’s the legacy we want.
“We want people to be excited for Tennessee baseball and know that every year we’re going to be in contention to go to Omaha, win a lot of games and win a bunch of SEC games. We had a great season last year and we want to have an even better season this year. That’s the whole goal of a program — to continue that excellence every year and get better and better and better.”
