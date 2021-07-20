HOOVER, Ala. — When Josh Heupel was hired as Tennessee’s head coach in January, he had more to fix than the Vols schematic issues.
While he was ultimately tabbed for the job to help Tennessee catch up with the rest of its SEC counterparts, he had to first earn the trust of his players.
The results on the field remain to be seen, but the new coaching staff and players have seemed to build positive rapport since spring practice.
Heupel helped do that with the customary introduction team meeting on his first day on the job but also in more unconventional ways, including post-practice dodgeball games, having an ice cream truck at the practice field and off campus get-togethers.
“It’s the way we interact with them outside of the game,” Heupel said during SEC Media Days at the Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama. “It’s the things we’ve talked about and I’ve done with our players in the five months that we’ve been here…
“We want to create a positive player experience from the moment that they step on campus until they’re done, but we want to have a long-term relationship with them that lasts forever.”
For senior wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., those meetings and team activities have been imperative in the budding relationship between the coaches and players, who the staff had to win over following the firing of former head coach Jeremy Pruitt following the 2020 season.
“What I realized from that, you know, I knew that bonding with our team was very important when I came to Tennessee,” Jones said. “Coach Heupel, coming in and giving us activities and stuff, you could just see the connection and how close it brought the team together.
“We just went to the Main Event (in Knoxville) together. Just seeing everybody having fun, because at the end of the day, it’s about brotherhood.”
The bonding that has stemmed from the off the field activities since Heupel’s arrival have already seeped into the facilities at UT.
According to Jones, that has been an important step toward the Vols 2021 aspirations.
“Those are my brothers and that’s who we’re going to be going to war with each other,” Jones said. “Without brothers and bonding and connections, you have nothing. You stand no chance and I feel like our team has come a long way.
“After workouts, people probably won’t leave the locker room until an hour later because we’re talking about anything, everybody is just talking and laughing. I feel like that’s what it’s all about, connection.”
As Heupel connects with current players, he’s focusing on relationships outside of the program as well, an important aspect of the job when it comes to recruiting in the competitive SEC.
Heuple’s inaugural recruiting class currently ranks 12th in the conference according to 247Sports as he continues to take his message of a positive player experience on the recruiting trail.
When Heupel took the job, he put an emphasis on winning recruiting battles involving in-state talent, which took a positive turn after a rocky start with the commitment of three-star prospect Elijah Herring out of Murfreesboro and more recently, the commitment of three-star Memphis product Cameron Miller earlier this month.
“The first priority when I and our staff got to Tennessee was about relationships and it still is today,” Heupel said.
“In recruiting over the last six months, our staff has put a ton of time and energy into developing those same relationships with recruits.
“We’ve started inside our footprint here in Tennessee and then gone across the country. That’s one of the great things about the logo is the ability to recruit from coast to coast. Our staff has done a great job developing those same relationships with parents and families and really got to connect with them in June as they were able to get on campus for the first time.”
