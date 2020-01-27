KNOXVILLE — Tennessee sees a lot of itself in Texas A&M.
Both programs have endured ups and downs this season — the main difference between the two being UT’s ability to keep its head above water better during its non-conference schedule better than Texas A&M.
Since then, though, the Aggies have wins over Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Missouri, just like the Vols. Texas A&M also owns a loss to LSU and a Big 12/SEC Challenge defeat, as does Tennessee.
“(They’re) very similar to where we are this year when you think about it,” Barnes said. “They’re moving in the right direction. … When you look at where they started to where they are right now, they’ve got to think they are right in the mix with everybody else.”
Tennessee (12-7, 4-2 SEC) and Texas A&M (9-9, 3-3) will attempt to get back in the win column and build upon their recent growth when they face off today (TV: SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.) inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Vols are three days removed from nearly upsetting No. 3 Kansas inside Allen Fieldhouse, continuing a rapid turnaround predicated on their offense reverting to the inside-out style that led to 57 wins over the past two seasons.
It was one of Tennessee’s best performances of the season and offered hope that it may be capable of a late-season push to make its third consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament, but it was also a reminder of the minute margin of error this inexperienced group has.
“We did play well, but you know what, what we’re still trying to get these guys to understand is you get four more stops on the defensive end, you win the game,” Barnes said. “You show them plays that we helped them, that we didn’t do our job.
“Same thing can be said on the offensive end. There are more times where you come down the floor where there are guys that are open for baskets that you need and you might only get one of those.”
CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm lists Tennessee as his first team outside the field of 68 for The Big Dance in his latest Bracketology update Monday. ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi doesn’t have UT in his first four out or next four out.
The Vols are 9-0 against Quad 3 or Quad 4 opponents, which is based on NET rankings, and a loss to the Aggies would undo the season-changing narrative the Vols have written in their last three games.
“I think this was good for us, but it doesn’t mean anything if we don’t build on it,” Barnes said Saturday. “This is separation month. We’re right in the middle with a bunch of teams that have a lot left. It’s going to get down to what teams are going to continue to get better from here on out.
“… If you don’t get better right now, you’re just going to fade to the back of the pack.”
