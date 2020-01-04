KNOXVILLE — Thompson-Boling Arena buzzed as Santiago Vescovi dribbled up court during Tennessee’s first offensive possession, but that excitement quickly shifted to an audible groan as the newcomer got stripped in the lane moments later.
Vescovi redeemed himself shortly after, hitting a pair of 3-pointers that sparked an offensive outburst the Vols have searched for in recent weeks.
However, the former instance proved to be more sustainable than the latter.
The Montevideo, Uruguay native paced a turnover-prone Tennessee attack that regressed to the mean in terms of shooting efficiency after halftime en route to a 78-64 loss to LSU in its SEC opener Saturday.
“He is going to make some mistakes and we are going to have to live with it because he is starting the season in the middle of the season,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “… I think these guys will continue to learn. We feel like in some ways we have had to start over so many different times this year.”
Tennessee (8-5) entered the season with a lot of roster turnover following the departures of two-time SEC Player of the Year Grant Williams, Admiral Schofield, Jordan Bone and Kyle Alexander. The denial of immediate eligibility for redshirt freshman forward and Arizona State transfer Uros Plavsic was UT’s first setback, and then redshirt senior guard Lamonte Turner’s decision to have season-ending shoulder surgery made it hit the reset button yet again.
The Vols played like a team starting from scratch against the Tigers (9-4) after their initial offensive spurt in which they hit 12 of their first 22 shots, including eight 3-pointers, to jump out to a 32-26 lead with five minutes, 42 seconds remaining in the opening period.
Ten first-half turnovers stalled their offensive momentum, eventually building toward a 7-0 LSU run over the final 1:49 of the first half that sent UT into the intermission with a 1-point deficit after it missed four of its final five shots and had a pair of turnovers during that span.
“It kind of took the air out of the building,” freshman guard Josiah-Jordan James said. “We kind of beat ourselves at the end of the first half in the last four minutes with offensive rebounds that led to a couple of putback dunks and then turnovers. It was really nothing they did, and we know it’s a fixable thing.”
The struggles that have become associated with Tennessee in recent weeks resurfaced after halftime.
The Vols shot 34.4% from the floor, turned it over four more times and surrendered four offensive rebounds that led to six second-chance points, all of which culminated in a worsening deficit as the Tigers shot 57.7% over the final period.
Overall, UT committed 14 turnovers that led to 19 LSU points and allowed 11 offensive rebounds that resulted in 10 second-chance points. Vescovi committed eight of those turnovers.
“His turnovers hurt, he knows it,” Barnes said. “A lot of that had to do with fatigue. That was probably my fault leaving him out there too long. He looked tired. Those 19 points off turnovers against a team like that — against any team — you don’t want to give them too many easy ones.”
Barnes talked earlier in the week about needing to play with a sense of urgency, and for 15 minutes the Vols answered the call, showcasing what they can be before hitting another speed bump that showed how far they have to go.
“We know it’s a long season, but we definitely don’t want to lose anymore games,” James said. “We wanted to come in today and get a good first SEC win. There is not much time where we can lolligag. We’re at the bottom right now, so we have to play harder with a better sense of urgency.”
