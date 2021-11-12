KNOXVILLE — It’s been over a month since anyone has slowed down Tennessee’s offense. The Vols (5-4, 3-3 SEC) have averaged nearly 40 points and 460 yards per game in the five games since being held to 14 points in a loss at Florida on Sept. 25.
Even in games that Tennessee has lost to Ole Miss and Alabama, the Vols still managed to post more than 350 yards in both games.
In its most recent triumph, a 45-42 win at No. 18 Kentucky, Tennessee racked up 461 yards while possessing the ball for 13 minutes, 52 seconds.
UT’s offensive resurgence, the likes the program hasn’t seen in over a decade, can be traced back to Virginia Tech transfer quarterback Hendon Hooker, who has taken nearly all of the reps since coming in for an injured Joe Milton during the Pittsburgh game on Sept. 11.
Hooker has flourished in first-year head coach Josh Heupel’s innovative system and currently ranks as one of the top quarterbacks in the country in several statistical categories, including passing efficiency (190.01), where he ranks fourth.
In nine games, Hooker is 129-of-186 passing for 1,894 yards and 21 touchdowns against two interceptions.
“I just think what’s striking about (Hooker) is his maturity on and off the field and just the way that he handles himself as a person,” Heupel said. “That factors into how he prepares and handles positives and negatives during the course of a given day, a practice, a game. I think the thing that’s striking to me, and you don’t know it until you are with him in those environments, is just the competitive nature of him and I think you guys can see that in the way that he plays.”
The addition of Hooker out of the transfer portal in January has been one of the biggest payoffs in college football this season as the Vols make a remarkable turnaround under Heupel’s leadership in year one and he’s just one of a few key transfers leading the charge.
Wide receiver JaVonta Payton, who came to Tennessee by way of Mississippi State in the offseason, has scored a touchdown of 50 yards or more in five of his last six games while JUCO transfer running back Tyon Evans has proven to be a dynamic threat out of the backfield with 525 yards and six touchdowns despite being hampered by injuries for much of the season.
“The guys that have come here to restart their careers in some ways have found a bunch of playing time and a bunch of success,” Heupel said. “I think it speaks to the culture that we are building with the guys that have been here the entire time, foundation of who we are and what we are inside of the locker room...I think it speaks to what we are doing schematically and our coaching staff being able to get the best out of their players and put them in a position of success.”
As impressive and surprising as Tennessee’s offense has been, it’s likely not going to have a harder challenge than it will against No. 1 Georgia at 3:30 p.m. today inside Neyland Stadium.
The Bulldogs (9-0, 7-0 SEC) have bullied their way to the top thanks to a seemingly impenetrable defense that’s currently holding opponents to 6.6 points per game.
“It starts with their personnel,” Heupel said. “They’re big, long, physical, athletic. They play with speed. They do a great job of retracing on perimeter screens. You se e that show up, when you think you’ve got space it closes down pretty quick. ... They’re able to rotate a lot of guys, too. The depth of their football team is a big part of their success. ... For us, we’ve got to do a great job of getting hat on hat. We’ve got to be physical.”
Perhaps the most lethal part of Georgia’s defense has been its ability to suddenly shift the momentum of a game in a short amount of time.
Against Florida on Oct. 30, the Bulldogs led 3-0 with just over two minutes left in the first half but two forced turnovers, including an interception returned for a touchdown, to go into halftime up 24-0.
While the Vols have done a good job of hanging on to the ball and limiting turnovers — Hooker leads the SEC in touchdown to interception ratio at 21:2) — it’s lack of success in the run game in recent weeks, due impart to injuries, has left them more one dimensional even with great success passing the ball.
To keep Georgia from drastically changing the trajectory early on, Tennessee will have to be consistent in every phase on offense to stay ahead of the sticks.
“That’s a huge part of any defense, right?,” Heupel said. “Where you’re playing on your terms on third down in particular and you know what’s coming. You got a chance to pin your ears back and go after the quarterback. (Georgia has) done a great job of creating havoc and flipping the way the game is played.”
