KNOXVILLE — As March nears, conferences and the teams within them will have some decisions to make.
The NCAA announced in January that teams who are selected for the NCAA Tournament will need all Tier 1 travel party participants — student-athletes, coaches, trainers, physical therapists, medical and equipment staff and officials — to have seven consecutive negative COVID-19 tests before arriving in Indianapolis, where the tournament will take place in its entirety from March 18 to April 5.
Conference tournaments — the winners of which get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament — take place in the weeks leading up to Selection Sunday, leaving little to no margin for error in terms of being able to participate in The Big Dance afterward.
In recent weeks, coaches from around the country have weighed in on teams in a comfortable position to make the NCAA Tournament potentially opting out of their conference tournaments to lessen the risk of missing out on the opportunity to play for a national championship.
Tennessee fits that description but is not concerning itself with a matter that can be dealt with in a few weeks.
“My thoughts are we’re going to play one day at a time, and we’re going to get ready for Georgia (on Wednesday),” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “I’m really somewhat oblivious to it. I don’t think about it. I won’t allow myself to go there.
“I’m just going to think about what we can do to try to win one more game, because that’s what we’re asking our guys to do; let’s just worry about what we can worry about today, getting better, and getting into our preparation.”
More than one in every four coaches said conference tournaments should not be held this season, according to a CBS Sports survey in January, and there have been vocal proponents on each side.
Louisville coach Chris Mack said in January that he would consider opting out of the ACC Tournament if the Cardinals were NCAA locks. North Carolina coach Roy Williams stated on Feb. 1 that opting out “means you quit.”
Barring a regular-season collapse, the Vols will enter the SEC Tournament, which is slated for March 10-14 in Nashville, with an at-large bid cemented, leaving nothing more than the title “SEC champion” to play. There is plenty of prestige in that honor, but Tennessee began the season with grander aspirations.
A second-half comeback against Kentucky in Rupp Arena on Saturday showcased a squad capable of getting past the Sweet Sixteen for the second time in program history.
With the SEC hoping to have Bridgestone Arena at 20 to 25% capacity, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, there is an increased risk that UT never gets the chance to accomplish that feat.
Barnes added that throughout the pandemic the “one thing we’ve realized as much as anything is players want to play,” but what is not clear is which games they would prefer to play in. Tennessee may not be thinking about potentially opting out now, but it may have to cross that bridge soon.
“In terms of the conference tournaments, I have great respect in terms of other leagues doing the right thing with their protocols and making sure the players and fans aren’t in harms way,” Barnes said. “Do I think we can have people at the SEC tournament? I do, but whatever the protocol is, we have to follow it and do it.
“A week before the tournament there could be some teams not able to participate. … We are all going to proceed with the caution we need to, but for anyone that thinks it’s going to be smooth from here until the end, would be really naïve to think that. We’ve got to prepared to deal with whatever is in front of us with the upmost of making sure we’re going to do right thing for people’s safety.”
