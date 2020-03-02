KNOXVILLE — Kentucky came in at No. 6 in Monday’s AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll, but Tennessee coach Rick Barnes still does not believe the Wildcats are getting the respect they deserve.
“I think Kentucky is the most underrated, under appreciated team in the country right now,” Barnes said. “I guess, everybody goes back to losses in November. Right now, (Kentucky and Kansas) are the two best teams in college basketball.”
It is hard to argue with Barnes given all the success Kentucky has had of late.
A loss to Evansville inside Rupp Arena and a pair of neutral-site defeats to Utah and then-No. 19 Ohio State in Las Vegas marred their early-season resume, but the Wildcats (24-5, 14-2 SEC) have won 16 of their last 18 games, including eight in a row to secure the SEC regular season championship.
Tennessee (16-13, 8-8) has a chance to stifle some of Kentucky’s momentum entering the postseason today (TV: ESPN, 9 p.m.) inside Rupp Arena.
The Vols’ inability to slow the dribble-drive penetration of the Wildcats’ trio of guards Immanuel Quickley, Tyrese Maxey and Ashton Hagans led to a 77-64 loss in the first meeting between the two on Feb. 8.
Quickley scored 15 of his game high-tying 18 points in the second half while Maxey tallied 15 points and four assists and Hagans added 10 points and three assists.
Junior forward Nick Richards, who Barnes said is a “player of the year-type candidate” along with Quickley, posted 15 points and seven rebounds while going 5-for-5 from the floor.
“There are a lot of terrific coaches in our league, but no one has done a better job than John Calipari,” Barnes said. “So with that said, they’re playing terrific defense, they get out in transition. They’re as lethal as any team you’ll play against. If not, they’re going to get into their sets and they’re going to execute.”
Freshman guard Josiah-Jordan James did not play in Tennessee’s first meeting with Kentucky because of a nagging groin injury. The former 5-star prospect is as healthy as he has been all season and is three days removed from registering 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists against in a win over Florida.
Tennessee will need more of the same from James — and everyone else for that matter — if it wants to notch a second consecutive win for the first time since it beat Vanderbilt and Ole Miss on Jan. 18 and Jan. 21, respectively.
Even that may not be enough against a Kentucky team that has developed into a national championship contender.
“They’ve improved a lot since their last game here. I think we’ve improved a lot,” Barnes said. “We’re going to have to continue to get better. Our guys coming off the game against Florida should feel good, but again, (we’re) going on the road and arguably playing the best team in college basketball.”
