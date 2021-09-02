KNOXVILLE — If the first quarter had some Tennessee fans looking into room rates in Atlanta the first weekend of December, the second quarter brought them back down to earth.
The Vols debuted first-year head coach Josh Heupel’s fast-paced, high-scoring offense in style in the early going on Thursday, scoring on their first two drives of the game in a 38-6 win over Bowling Green at Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee marched 66 yards in less than three minutes on its opening drive, hitting pay dirt on quarterback Joe Milton's 3-yard rushing touchdown.
After a three-and-out by the Vols defense, the offense shined again, using a 67-yard drive in two minutes that ended with a Jabari Small rushing score.
By the end of the first quarter, Tennessee (1-0) had racked up 159 yards of total offense, 95 of which came through the air with Milton completing nine of 11 passes.
But the offensive onslaught stalled in the second quarter as the Vols followed up an impressive showing with just eight total yards of offense, taking a 14-6 lead into the half.
“Offensively there were times where we were clicking, playing efficiently” Heupel said. “There were other times where we didn’t operate as efficiently as we can. We need to clean those things up as we continue to move deeper into the season.”
The shot in the arm Tennessee needed came from its ground game.
On their first drive of the third quarter, the Vols ran it eight straight times. with JUCO transfer Tiyon Evans running twice for 32 yards and Small running three more times for 29 yards to set up Milton’s second rushing touchdown of the game to give UT a 21-6 lead.
Evans pushed Tennessee’s lead to 28-6 late in the third quarter after taking a Milton handoff and winding his way through the Falcons’ defense for a 19-yard touchdown run.
Tennessee rushed for just three yards in the second quarter, but exploded for 163 yards in the third.
Both Evans and Small rushed for more than 116 yards and a touchdown each. The Vols offense finished with 471 total yards.
“I thought they pressed the line of scrimmage for most of the night,” Heupel said. “They did a really good job of getting vertical. Front wise, (Bowling Green) was a little bit different than what we had planned for, but they adjusted to it and handled it…
“I thought they took care of the football really well tonight. Overall, really pleased with their performance.”
Milton added 44 yards of his own in the run game, including two touchdowns, but the Michigan transfer struggled in the passing game finishing with just 11 completions for 140 yards and a touchdown that came in the fourth quarter to Cedric Tillman.
He also had a fumble in the third quarter after taking a hit from behind while standing in the pocket, one of two Tennessee turnovers in the game.
“I feel like I ran it better than I did before,” Milton said. “I felt more confident in my runs, but it’s something to learn from, to keep going.”
But not all of it fell on Milton. While he missed on at least two deep balls to the end zone with open receivers, touted receiver Jalin Hyatt dropped two of Milton's passes, one over the middle of the field in the second quarter and then again in the third quarter on third down that would have set the Vols up deep in the red zone.
“I thought the pass game was really hit and miss from us tonight,” Heupel said. “Some of that was quarterback decision making and being accurate with the football, some of it was wide receivers not being on the same page.
“We had a couple of opportunities there to catch it and we didn’t. We’re going to have to be a whole lot more efficient in the pass game than we were tonight.”
While Milton is confident he can improve in the passing game, having more the type of performances that Small and Evans showcased out of the backfield can make up for some of those early deficiencies.
“It’s really easy, you know, because things start to open up more,” Milton said. “Those guys had a great game. They battled.”
