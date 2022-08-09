KNOXVILLE — A newly renovated, albeit empty, Neyland Stadium saw its first semblance of a game Tuesday.
Tennessee held its first scrimmage of fall camp, and while it was closed to the media, second-year head coach Josh Heupel provided some insight on how the Vols performed 23 days before they open the 2022 season against Ball State. He was especially complimentary of how his running backs group handled the situational portion of the scrimmage. Tennessee returns a balance of experience and talented newcomers at the position with junior Jabari Small and sophomore Jaylen Wright coming back from last year’s team.
Small took the bulk of the carries halfway through last season after Tiyon Evans dealt with injuries and eventually transferred to Louisville. He started in 11 games and carried the ball 141 times for 796 yards and nine touchdowns.
“Jabari did a really good job today,” Heupel said. “(He) ran extremely well. I thought that his keys took him to the right cut. He played great in and out and pad level on contact. It probably got close to 25-30 reps today.”
As for Wright, the 5-foot-11, 200-pound back who tallied 409 yards and four touchdowns in nine games spent the offseason building his frame to be a more featured back, according to Heupel. He has been limited in fall camp with an injury and did not participate in Tuesday’s scrimmage, although Heupel hopes to have him back competing physically soon.
“For (Wright), I don’t think it’s falling behind. I thought in spring, he was a much better football player than he was last fall,” Heupel said. “He’s had a really good summer. He hasn’t been able to get a ton of work here in the early part of training camp. He’s mentally engaged, doing a great job of coaching guys when he’s in the back. I think he’s continued to grow as a player. Obviously we want to get him some physical work before we get to week one, for sure.
“At the same time, I think it’s a balance of making sure that he’s healthy as long as possible when we get to the stretch of the season.”
Two newcomers are competing for playing time in the Vols’ backfield in freshmen Justin Williams-Thomas and Dylan Sampson, two touted recruits who were a part of Tennessee’s 2022 signing class.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Sampson arrived on campus over the summer, so the scrimmage offered up his first game-like opportunity. He impressed the coaching staff, particularly with his willingness to block.
“Our young guys did a lot of work,” Heupel said. “I thought Dylan and Justin, without going back and looking at the tape, I was really pleased with how they played. Those two guys, just in training camp, obviously it’s Dylan’s first time working with us in live situations, he’s grabbed on to playing and competing at this level, learning how to function and operate within our system. He does a great job of delivering blocks and is a willing blocker, too.”
Williams-Thomas has had more time to acclimate to the program, early-enrolling in January and participating in spring practices. Heupel raved about his growth since joining the team and how he displayed it on Tuesday.
“Justin has come back a much different player than he was as he finished spring ball,” Heupel said. “I think you guys have heard me through the summer and even after the spring game, talking about how there’s a lot of time before we get to training camp. He’s taken advantage of that time. He’s done a better job of pass protection, he’s done a better job of his pad-level on contact. He’s done a better job of reading his keys and making the right cuts.”
Although Small and Wright headline the group with the most experience from a year ago, Tennessee added some much-needed depth last week in former Clemson and West Virginia running back Lyn-J Dixon. He adds even more Power Five experience.
Dixon was a late addition as a transfer portal pick up. Less than 24 hours after announcing his commitment to the Vols, he was participating in practice. With the loss of Len’Neth Whitehead following a season-ending injury prior to fall camp, Dixon’s decision to join the team comes at a crucial time.
In four seasons at Clemson, Dixon, a Butler, Georgia native, rushed for 1,420 yards and 13 touchdowns. He transferred to Tennessee after going through spring at West Virginia. He’ll have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Vols.
“With Len’Neth being out for the season because of the injury, we felt like it was important that we continued to try and look for and add another body in that room that was available and fit what we’re going to need,” Heupel said. “Since he’s gotten in, he’s in a race to understand and learn what we’re doing as fast as he possibly can. He’s been able to flash in some of our situational stuff that we’ve done. For him to go out and operate and function in everything that we’re doing right now, he’s probably not at that point, but I’ve been really pleased with the effort that he’s put into it.
“He’s competed in a really good way on the practice field and in the stadium. We’re looking forward to his development here on the back half of training camp towards game week.”
