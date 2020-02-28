KNOXVILLE — A third straight NCAA Tournament appearance for Tennessee is all but out of the question — its only hope being the unlikely scenario in which it wins four games in four days to win the SEC Men’s basketball Tournament.
The Vols’ National Invitational Tournament prospects are shaky as well, needing at least one victory against three of the best teams in the conference while playing some of their worst basketball of the season.
Tennessee (15-13, 7-8 SEC) could benefit from the additional experience the postseason permits, and to accomplish that a meeting with Florida (18-10, 10-5) today (Saturday, Feb. 29) may be a must-win given the opponents UT closes out the regular season with next week.
The Vols take a three-game road losing streak to Rupp Arena to face No. 8 Kentucky on Tuesday and finishes with a rematch against Auburn, two weeks after blowing a 17-point second-half lead with the Tigers’ best player, freshman Isaac Okoro, sidelined by a pulled hamstring.
“I think you always want to play for as long as you can play,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said Friday. “I think that’s important, but right now, we’ve got to worry about tomorrow. But yeah, I think any time you can continue to play, especially with a young team, it’s like a team in football that gets to go to a bowl game. Those extra practices. Even though we’re still able to work with our guys (in the offseason), there’s nothing like actual competition, playing against other people.”
Ironically, Tennessee will play for its postseason life against a graduate transfer that could potentially have it in the NCAA Tournament picture right now.
Former Virginia Tech forward Kerry Blackshear chose to transfer to Florida over Tennessee, Arkansas and Kentucky and is the Gators’ second-leading scorer at 13.1 points per game while also corralling a team-high 7.5 rebounds per game.
“I think he’s had a good impact,” Barnes said. “You look at his numbers, he’s done some good things, he really has. I think right now, they have found themselves and he’s found his role and how they want to use him. I think he’s done a good job and again, I think Mike has done a really good job with his team.”
Blackshear’s addition made Florida a preseason top-10 team. The Gators disappointed early in the season, falling out of the poll completely in a matter of weeks, but have turned it around as of late, winning six of their last eight games.
“I think Florida is playing right now, their last five games, exactly the way I think people thought they would be at the start of the season,” Barnes said. “… (Florida coach) Mike (White) has got to be pleased with them. I think he has guys playing the roles that he wants them to play.
“This is the time of year that you want to be playing your best. He has got them playing their best.”
The exact opposite could be said about Tennessee, and it if it doesn’t find a way to win Saturday, its season may not last much longer.
