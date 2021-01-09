A little more than a year ago, Santiago Vescovi made his Tennessee debut against LSU, hitting six 3-pointers as part of a team high-tying 18-point performance that flashed the potential of the midseason signee.
There was also some negative foreshadowing that occurred inside Thompson-Boling Arena that night when Vescovi turned it over nine times. In the 19 games he played last season, he turned the ball over at least four times in eight of them.
The Montevideo, Uruguay native proved how far he has come since during Tennessee’s 68-54 victory over Texas A&M at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas. He tallied a career-high 23 points behind 6-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc while turning it over once in a team-high 35 minutes.
“That’s something I’ve worked on a lot because I knew that I struggled with that last season when I was here,” Vescovi said. “I knew I had to fix that, and I think coach (Rick Barnes) has done a pretty good job with all of us in terms of getting us to take care of the ball.
“That’s the way we have to play, and it’s working for us.”
Vescovi has yet to commit more than three turnovers in a game this season while posting a 2.25 assist-to-turnover ratio (36 assists, 16 turnovers).
Barnes credited many of Vescovi’s turnovers from a year ago to fatigue. He averaged 30.3 minutes per game while playing a level of basketball he was not accustomed to on a team that desperately needed his ability to create after a season-ending injury to Lamonte Turner.
That excuse is no longer valid.
Vescovi returned to Tennessee (9-1, 3-1 SEC) this season with more than blonde hair, reaching that conditioning level he never had as a freshman after spending the offseason stuck in Uruguay as the pandemic raged on.
“The big thing is he has gotten himself in shape,” Barnes said. “As soon as the COVID, he went home and he was one of the last players to get back, but we appreciated the fact that we told him what he had to do, and he came back in the best condition we’ve ever seen him.
“He’s a smart player, crafty, anything you want to put on it, but he is competitive. I know for a fact that his teammates love what he is about.”
And yet, Barnes wants Vescovi’s teammates to take some of the load off his shoulders to get the most out of that newfound endurance.
The Vols boast four other guards more than capable of taking the ball up the court — junior Victor Bailey Jr., sophomore Josiah-Jordan James and freshmen Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson — and if they accept that role more often, Vescovi can elude some of the pressure thrown his way, freeing him up to get open and hit shots.
“We’re putting too much on him,” Barnes said. “Some of that is pride because he wants to handle it all the time, and I get that because that’s part of who he is, but we have to continue to teach him that he has to conserve some energy along the way.”
Tennessee entered its meeting with Texas A&M ranked ninth in the nation in turnovers per game (9.9) and 12th in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.506), and Vescovi’s improvement has played a large part in that.
“It really starts with the coaches,” Springer said. “That’s something that they really make sure we take care of is limiting the turnovers. … If we can limit that, we limit easy transition points for the other team.”
The Vols will look to build upon their offensive efficiency Tuesday with a replacement SEC game at Vanderbilt (TV: ESPN2, 7 p.m.). The Commodores replace South Carolina , which is experiencing COVID-19 problem. The Gamecocks and Missouri had to postpone Saturday’s scheduled games. Missouri’s issue also left Vanderbilt without a midweek opponent.
The rescheduling means the Volunteers will play in Nashville on Tuesday, then face each other in a regularly-scheduled context in Knoxville on Saturday, Jan. 16.
