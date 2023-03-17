ORLANDO, Florida — Tennessee marched into the second round of last year’s NCAA Tournament riding an eight-game winning streak, including three wins in three days to win the program’s first SEC Tournament title since 1979.
A matchup with Michigan, a preseason top-10 team with much more talent — six of the eight players that played against Tennessee were top-100 prospects — than its No. 11 seed let on, put a premature end to a Tennessee run that looked like it had the potential to be the best in the Rick Barnes era.
The No. 4-seed Vols find themselves in both a similar situation and the exact opposite scenario when it hosts No. 5-seed Duke in the Round of 32 on Saturday (TV: CBS, 2:40 p.m.) inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.
The Blue Devils (27-8) were No. 7 in the AP preseason poll but dropped out of the top 25 after losing three of their first six ACC games despite having six of its nine players that average more than 10 minutes per game being former top-100 prospects.
While last year’s Michigan team and Duke have similar talent, Tennessee (24-10) will face the latter without the confidence it had when it played the former. UT is 6-7 over its last 13 games and has won back-to-back games just once in that span.
“We just remember that feeling of the defeat, the hurt and the pain that we had,” Tennessee senior guard Josiah-Jordan James said. “It’s really fueled us to get to this point. We know that we’re going to have to go into a dogfight less than 24 hours from now to not have that feeling.”
Tennessee needs to take a massive step forward in adjusting to life without sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler if it wants to avoid a similar fate.
The Vols committed 18 turnovers — 12 in the first half — in their 58-55 first-round victory over No. 13-seed Louisiana on Thursday and failed to make a field goal in the final five minutes, 31 seconds.
Duke ranks 304th in the nation in turnovers forced per game (10.9), but the majority of Tennessee’s miscues since Zeigler tore his ACL against Arkansas on Feb. 28 have been unforced.
“Zakai had been the one guy that you go back to in late-game situations, most of our late-game situation package went through him,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “... It’s been different. At this time of year, that’s probably the hardest position to overcome because of what his value to us was, but we’ve done like we’ve done all year, we haven’t made a big deal about it.
“... These guys have been resilient, they really have, because our expectations are higher than anybody’s, and when we lost some games coming down the stretch at the end, it can take its toll on you. But we go in the film room, we look at it, show what we did wrong and say, ‘Let’s see if we can go out and fix it,’ and they’ve never stopped trying to get better. But it’s hard when you lose a key guy, and certainly Zakai is a key guy with what he was doing for us when we lost him.”
However, Zeigler’s absence does allow Tennessee to matchup better, size-wise, with the tallest team in the nation with an average height just over 6-foot-7.
“Zeigler of course is a great player,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said. “I hate that that happened to him because he did so much for their team, running the show and defending and all that. Anytime an injury happens, though, a team can have other strengths that they may not have had before, and you look at the size they put on the floor now, they’re as big as any team we’ve played against, especially on the perimeter.”
Duke has won 10 games in a row, including a 74-51 rout of No. 11-seed Oral Roberts in the first round, and looks like a Final Four darkhorse. Tennessee could dash those hopes much like Michigan did to it a year ago, but it will require a consistent effort that has not been present for two months.
“We know Duke is a really talented team, one of the more talented teams we faced, if not the most talented,” James said. “We’re got to do what we do, play together both offensively and defensively.”
