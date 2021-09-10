KNOXVILLE — Tennessee has a way of honoring its heroes.
Statues, street signs, buildings; the past is inescapable in Knoxville and why it’s appropriate that in the 100th season of the Vols’ hallowed football cathedral that is Neyland Stadium the program will honor one of its favorite sons.
Saturday’s noon game against Pittsburgh marks Tennessee’s first home game against a non-SEC Power Five team since the Vols hosted No. 19 Oklahoma in 2015 and the two schools share some history.
Johnny Majors, a Lynchburg native, passed away in June 2020 at the age of 85, left a lasting impression at his alma mater, Tennessee, where he starred as a Heisman-finalist tailback between 1953-56 and returned as the head coach in 1977, winning three SEC titles and two Sugar Bowls before resigning in 1992.
He coached at Pitt for three seasons prior to taking over the Vols, leading the Panthers to a national championship in 1976.
Majors was hired again at Pitt in 1993 and retired from coaching in 1996.
Current Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel understands the legacy Majors imprinted both at UT and Pitt, something both teams will recognize in the game designated as the “Johnny Majors Classic” last month.
“It’s unique that Coach Majors had such a huge impact on both programs,” Heupel said. “As a player and a coach, his legacy lives on here at Tennessee. He’s a part of the foundation of who we are. He’s a cornerstone of it. I think it’s a fitting opportunity to pay tribute to him from both programs.
“It’s unique that you have a coach that is that instrumental in two different programs, and very few opportunities that you get a chance to recognize that with both teams playing.”
The Vols and Panthers have met two other times with Pitt holding the 2-0 series lead after a 30-6 victory in 1980 and a 13-6 win in 1983.
As for modern history, Tennessee (1-0) and Pitt (1-0) enter the third meeting coming off of convincing Week 1 wins, with the Vols beating Bowling Green in Heupel’s debut, 38-6, and the Panthers rolling over Massachusetts, 51-7.
Heupel is familiar with facing the Panthers and their head coach Pat Narduzzi, having played twice while he was the head coach at Central Florida. Heupel took the 2018 game, 45-14, but Pitt won the most recent meeting in 2019, 35-34.
“You’re going to see a bunch of man-press based out of quarters, but they’ll play multiple coverages out of it,” Heupel said. “They’re a well-coached team in all three phases of the game. They’re going to be tough and physical – that’s out on the perimeter and that’s inside the core, too.
“So, you’ve got to be tough, you got to have strain, you got to play with a physical presence. That’s going to be important for us out on the perimeter, it’ll be true for the guys in the core, too.”
Heupel is also expecting Pitt’s defensive line to test the Vols offensive front, which was effective against Bowling Green in the opener, benefiting Tennessee’s run game that amassed 326 yards and four touchdowns.
But the Falcons defense managed to get to Milton three times, forcing three sacks and a turnover while also adding four tackles for loss.
The Panthers are coming off of a five-sack and six-tackle for loss performance against UMass.
“(Pitt) lost a couple of elite players off the edge from last year’s defense,” Heupel said. “They still got a bunch of guys that get after the quarterback. They do that in base down, first and second (down), third down. (They) have multiple schemes to try and mess with your protections and create matchups where they can get after the quarterback. You got to do a great job of chewing up yards.
“You don’t want to be in third and long on these guys. At the same time, first or second down, up between their front four and pressures that they bring, you got to do a great job of protecting the quarterback.”
