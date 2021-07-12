The first day of the 2021 MLB Draft came and went without a single Tennessee player being selected, but that did not stop the program from making history on the second day.
Five Vols were taken in rounds two through 10 on Monday, marking a program record for most players taken in the first 10 rounds of the draft, surpassing the previous high of four which occurred in 2001, 2005 and 2019.
Tennessee ace Chad Dallas was the first UT player selected when the Toronto Blue Jays took him in the fourth round with the 121st overall pick. The junior right-hander notched 11 wins this season, the most by a Tennessee pitcher since 2005 and the sixth-most in a single season in program history.
The middle infield tandem of senior shortstop Liam Spence and junior second baseman Max Ferguson went six picks apart from each other with Spence going to the Chicago Cubs with 154th overall pick and Ferguson landing with the San Diego Padres at 160.
Spence ranked first in the SEC with an on-base percentage of .472, notching 82 hits in 244 at-bats while also drawing more walks (54) than strikeouts (50). Ferguson got off to a slow start at the dish, batting .217 over the Vols first 31 games before hitting .281 over the final 37 all while displaying the plus-glove that made him the 144th best prospect in the draft according to MLB.com.
Junior catcher Connor Pavolony was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the seventh round with the 197th overall pick and senior third baseman Jake Rucker followed soon after as the Minnesota Twins selection with 219th overall pick.
Pavolony is a rare talent at catcher, one who can handle the bat proficiently while also displaying all the defensive tools necessary while behind the plate. Rucker was Tennessee’s most consistent bat through the season, slashing .330/.399/.520 while ranking second in doubles (21) and tied for 11th in RBIs (55) in the SEC.
Tennessee also lost two more incoming infielders a day after Brady House, the top-ranked prospect in Tennessee’s 2021 recruiting class, was picked by the Washington Nationals with the 11th overall pick.
Ryan Spikes, out of Parkview High School (Georgia), was picked by the Tampa Bay Rays in the third round with the 100th overall pick less than an hour after he posted a picture on Twitter of himself in a Tennessee jersey. It is unlikely he ever dons orange and white now given that only six of the 631 players picked in the top 10 rounds of the 2018 and 2019 MLB drafts did not sign with the clubs who selected them.
JUCO transfer commit Dayton Dooney from Central Arizona was taken three rounds later by the Kansas City Royals with the 169th overall pick.
The Vols did avoid losing their best arm in the signing class in hard-throwing right-hander Chase Burns out of Beech High School. Burns, the 47th-best prospect in the draft, confirmed a report from Volquest’s Ben McKee that stated Burns would not sign with any team that drafted him.
Tennessee signees Seth Stephenson, a JUCO transfer from Temple College who was the 199th-ranked prospect in the draft, and Christian Moore, the 91st-ranked high school prospect out of Suffield Academy (Connecticut), also went undrafted.
