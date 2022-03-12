TAMPA, Fla. — Kennedy Chandler wants to be playing for a national championship inside New Orleans’ Caesers Superdome on April 4, but the freshman point guard understands that it takes a certain composition to withstand the rigors of March Madness.
“Coach is always saying before every single game to have a championship mindset, and that’s what we’ve been saying ever since,” Chandler said. “Every single game, honestly, you have to have that championship mindset.”
Tennessee has seemingly lacked that mentality over the past three completed seasons. It reached the SEC tournament semifinals in each of those campaigns and played in the title game twice only to fall short both times. All three campaigns included NCAA tournament appearances, but the Vols only got out of the opening weekend once and lost to Purdue in the Sweet 16 the other time.
Through its first two postseason games, this Tennessee team appears to be built different, and it showed in its 69-62 victory over No. 3-seeded Kentucky on Saturday inside Amalie Arena.
A Chandler 3-pointer with 12 minutes, eight seconds remaining in the first half gave the No. 2-seeded Vols (25-7) an 18-8 lead against a Wildcat squad that entered having won 12 of its last 13 games — the only loss coming against UT on Feb. 15 inside Thompson-Boling Arena — and was in the conversation for a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
At no point after that did Tennessee seem in danger of losing as Kentucky (26-7) only managed to pull within a possession once — for 33 seconds in the final two minutes of the second half.
Chandler played a large part in that, shaking off an ankle injury he suffered Friday against Mississippi State to score a game high-tying 19 points on 8-of-16 shooting while halting any Kentucky run that came to pass.
The Wildcats rattled off six unanswered points to trim a 14-point Vols advantage down to 51-43 with 8:06 remaining, but Chandler responded with back-to-back layups in a 12-second span out of a timeout. Kentucky registered another 6-0 run shortly after only for Chandler to beat Kentucky’s Davion Mintz with a back-door cut for a layup.
Tennessee as a unit also did everything it needed to advance to its championship meeting with No. 8 Texas A&M at 1 p.m. today, limiting Kentucky to 34.4% shooting by forcing it to settle for jump shots. The Wildcats went 2-of-20 from behind the arc and shot 17.4% on field-goal attempts that were not layups and dunks. Tennessee also limited Kentucky, which ranks 13th in the nation in offensive rebounds per game (12.8), to 10 second-chance points.
“This is my first time in a game like this,” junior forward Uros Plavsic said. “And honestly, our preparation for every single opponent is different. You know, that means that it’s different for Kentucky as well. You know it is a rivalry game, and we like playing Kentucky, so it’s always maybe a little more emotions going through your body and stuff like that than other games, but we respect every single team in this league, and it’s going to stay that way. So no matter who we play, we’re going to give them our best.”
The Vols were not able to do that two years ago, knocking off Kentucky in the semifinals before getting drubbed by Auburn, 85-63, in the championship game.
Tennessee may be playing its best basketball of the season, creating visions of the program’s first Final Four appearance and the chance to play on the final day of the college basketball season, but first it has to prove that it is different than previous teams who thought the same.
It gets an opportunity to do so by winning a title that has eluded it since 1979.
“I think any coach would tell you that this time of year, you want to win basketball games,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “People say, well, you might be better off to leave, go home, and regroup. I don’t know of any coaches that I’ve ever been around that thought like that.
“This time of year, every game is a playoff game. Every game is a championship game. You have to be ready, and you want to be playing your best basketball because we also know that it can go the other way real quick. You want to keep building that momentum, but you realize you’re going to be in a dog fight or fist fight or rock fight every single night. This is what you prepare for.”
