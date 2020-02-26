KNOXVILLE — Preseason polls chock full of SEC teams were released with no mention of Tennessee.
The program’s first 40-win season and NCAA Regional berth since 2005 did not seem to matter. Neither did all the returning and incoming talent on the roster.
Admittedly, the Vols felt a way about it.
“Honestly, it is kind of like a stab in the back that we’re not ranked in the top 25 and how so many SEC teams are ranked above us,” junior outfielder Even Russell said. “We’re excited, and I actually think we’re going to upset some feelings and prove a lot of people wrong.”
It did not take Tennessee long to prove itself right. The Vols knocked off Texas Tech — ranked then as the No. 1 team by the National College Baseball Writers Association and Collegiate Baseball and a top-6 team by every other poll — in the opening game of the Round Rock Classic on Friday in Texas.
UT followed that by winning the inaugural event with wins over Houston and Stanford, outscoring all three opponents over the weekend, 21-8, to highlight what has since become a 9-0 start after beating Northern Kentucky on Tuesday and UNC-Asheville by a 12-1 count on Wednesday.
“You’re cheating yourself if you’re surprised when you have success,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “You can total things up and say it’s been a good stretch from Point A to Point B, but I think these guys have a pretty good mindset of attacking what’s in front of you.
“The key is to keep doing things the right way, and the game will tell us where we are. We don’t think we’re world-beaters or a top-5 team yet, but we think we’re good.”
The Vols utilized a 17-1 start — the best in program history — to kickstart a successful campaign last season, but that already dwarfs in comparison to what they have accomplished through their first nine games this season.
A Fresno State team that was receiving votes at the time was the best opponent Tennessee defeated during last season’s stretch, taking two of three from the Bulldogs inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium on March 8-10. Fresno State, Indiana and Liberty were the only non-conference teams UT played that reached a NCAA Regional.
Early-season victories over Texas Tech, Houston and Stanford this season are more emblematic of a team capable of winning a regional for the first time since 2005.
Tennessee is once again being propelled by its arms on the mound, posting a 1.56 team ERA while surrendering more than two runs twice, but the lineup has taken significant strides this season because of increased slugging.
The Vols entered Wednesday’s meeting with the Bulldogs ranked third in the country in home runs and proceeded to hit three more, pushing their season total to 16.
It took UT 16 games to hit 16 home runs a year ago, and the boost in power has not come at the expense of getting on base — Tennessee is slashing .309/.445/.533 after posting a .263/.368/.407 line last season.
“Last year, if you go back, the games were mainly (about) pitching,” Russell said. “This year, I feel like the lineup has kind of taken over the game, although our pitching staff is as good, if not better. I feel like our lineup has taken a little pressure of them.
“As a team, we feel a lot more complete.”
And yet, Tennessee is still being overlooked despite looking like one of the best teams in the country through the first three weeks of the season.
Baseball America left the Vols out of its updated Top 25 on Monday, stating their vote is “more holistic” and “forward thinking” early in the season.
UT proved it was an up-and-coming program a year ago, and apparently it still has more to do to validate its emergence.
In a way, the Vols might prefer it that way considering how far previous omissions have driven them thus far.
“We always have a little chip on our shoulder, so that stuff doesn’t really affect us,” senior first baseman and catcher Pete Derkay said. “We’re going to go out there and play our game.”
