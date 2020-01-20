KNOXVILLE — As Tennessee pulled further and further away from Vanderbilt in the second half Saturday, assistant coaches started to suggest it was time to let the younger players get some more in-game experience.
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes did the opposite, toying with different lineups until he finally deployed an all first-year group with one minute, 10 seconds remaining.
“I actually said to them, ‘Look, I’m still trying to find a team that we can really feel good about in terms of what we’re looking for,’” Barnes said. “… I like these guys, but it’s a long way to go and we have to get a whole lot better.”
Eight players saw double-digit minutes for the sixth time this season as the Vols used 19 lineup combinations against Vanderbilt, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press’ Gene Henley.
Tennessee (11-6, 3-2 SEC) will continue its search for its best five when it hosts Ole Miss (9-8, 0-4) today (TV: SEC Network, 9 p.m.) inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
It may be a lineup consisting of some combination of at least two of the four true forwards UT has on its roster — redshirt junior John Fulkerson, redshirt freshman Uros Plavsic or freshmen Olivier Nkamhoua and Drew Pember. The Vols said frontcourt duos for a combined 14 minutes, 31 seconds against Vanderbilt and 18 minutes, 36 seconds against Georgia on Wednesday.
The results of those two meetings landed on opposite ends of the spectrum, but the gradual movement toward a more balanced approach and less reliance on what has been a guard-oriented attack for most of the season shows increasing trust in an inexperienced frontcourt.
It also displays a concerted effort to get back to the inside-out style of play that made Tennessee’s offense as successful as it was inside Memorial Gymnasium.
“We’re trying to figure out some things,” Barnes said. “We think the more Uros and Olivier — and I thought Olivier played his best game of the year in terms of the things that we’ve asked him to do — the more consistent those guys can get, the more I think we can move Yves back to where he’s pretty much played since he’s been here. And Drew came in and picked up two fouls, but it was because he was really trying to make the effort to do some things we’ve asked him to do.
“We’re not afraid. … We’re still searching for a lineup that you’re thinking about really closing games with. That’s what we’re trying to figure out probably as much as anything.”
The midseason additions of freshman guard Santiago Vescovi and Plavsic forced Tennessee to hit the reset button twice in the last month, but it seems to be settling in now that the roster is solidified.
Now it’s just a matter of figuring out which combinations of players give the Vols a chance to make a run at the postseason over the final 14 regular season games.
“It’s because of where we are,” Barnes said. “When the season started, we didn’t know about Uros. We found that out two games ago. Santiago wasn’t even in our mindset back then. Now we’ve got guys in here that, obviously this is the team we’re going to finish the season with.
“I look at it like we’ve got so much room for growth that if we continue to put our time in, get the mental side of it the way we need to. These guys they’ve bought into the work ethic. It’s just another level we have to continue to climb to.”
