Whether it’s too little, too late remains to be seen, but Tennessee sure did make some noise against a big-time rival Tuesday night.
The Vols trailed No. 6-ranked Kentucky by double digits midway through the second half but rallied to win 81-73 at Rupp Arena thanks in large part to a huge night from redshirt junior John Fulkerson.
Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament chances have been slim for the past two weeks, but Tuesday’s win at least should give it a surefire spot in the NIT and perhaps even a home game in the first round.
The Vols (17-13, 9-8 SEC) trailed by as many as 17 points early in the second half Tuesday but eventually caught fire in the final eight minutes.
They scored 10 points in less than two minutes to turn a seven-point deficit into a 63-60 lead with six minutes, 12 seconds remaining. Kentucky (24-6, 14-3) tied it with an and-one on the next possession, but Yves Pons responded with a 3-pointer on the next trip down the court to give Tennessee the lead for good.
Fulkerson scored a career-high 27 points on 10 of 15 shooting from the field and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line. He also had six rebounds. Freshman Josiah Jordan-James was one of three other Vols players in double figures with 16 points.
He also had a team-high seven rebounds and five assists. Pons made all three of his 3-pointers on his way to 15 points, and Jordan Bowden had 11 points and five assists.
