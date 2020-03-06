The Tennessee baseball team rallied in the bottom of the eighth inning but surrendered a run in the ninth en route to a 5-4 series-opening loss to Wright State on Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
"Like every team in the country, you get down or when expectations aren't met, you have some frustration creep in and you have to recognize that isn't going to do you any good," Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello said. "There is an adjustment that needs to be made, but to this point no team has gone 56-0, so you have to expect to lose a game.
"The team can choose to make it a positive, and now that it is behind us, move on and play better baseball because of it."
Gehrig Anglin led off the ninth with an infield single and reached second base after a throwing error by sophomore third baseman Trey Lipscomb. Redshirt junior reliever Redmond Walsh induced two straight ground balls before Alex Alders scored the go-ahead run with a single up the middle.
Zach Daniels, Jake Rucker and Alerick Soularie were retired in order in the bottom of the ninth to seal the Vols' first loss of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.