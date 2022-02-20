KNOXVILLE — The Tennessee baseball team opened the season with three new weekend starters and lineups that included five players who logged only a handful of starts last season and three others who had never played a game at UT.
And yet, the No. 16 Vols looked as strong as they did a year ago when it reached the College World Series for the first time since 2005 in a season-opening series sweep over Georgia Southern. Tennessee won Friday’s opener, 9-0, then notched a 10-3 victory Saturday before completing the sweep with a 14-0 win Sunday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
“I didn’t have any doubts about this year,” Tennessee junior right fielder Jordan Beck said. “I knew the guys we had coming in, and I also knew the guys we had returning were going to be good. The transfer portal helped us out a lot on the pitching staff.
“We’re a super confident team, and I think you’ll see some more from us this year.”
With sophomore right-hander Blade Tidwell (shoulder soreness) and Missouri transfer Seth Halvorsen (fractured right elbow) sidelined, Tennessee (3-0) selected freshman right-hander Chase Burns, Georgia Southern transfer Chase Dollander and freshman right-hander Drew Beam to serve as its weekend rotation.
The trio combined to allow three runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out 17 over 13 innings.
“I think our staff proved a lot,” Beam said. “I think we showed that we can get it done, and I think it’s going to be a great blessing when we get those guys (Tidwell and Halvorsen) back from injury because they are just going to add to our staff and it’s going to get even better.”
Tennessee’s new-look staff flashed more stuff than it has had in previous seasons, but its offense displayed the same fireworks that have defined it despite the losses of Jake Rucker, Max Ferguson, Liam Spence and Connor Pavolony to the MLB Draft.
The Vols have ranked in the top seven in both home runs and runs in each of the last two seasons, and it hit six bombs while scoring 33 runs versus Georgia Southern (0-3).
Redshirt sophomore second baseman Jorel Ortega hit a home run in each of the first two games of the series after hitting one in 27 at-bats last season. Senior third baseman Trey Lipscomb blasted a three-run home run in the opener after logging two home runs in 37 games through his first three seasons. Senior outfielder Christian Scott and JUCO transfer Seth Stephenson each hit the first dinger of their Tennessee careers.
Twelve different Tennessee players logged an RBI during the sweep.
“I talked to some fans walking out of practice and scrimmages in the fall, and their question was if we were going to be able to hit as good as last year’s team,” Stephenson said. “I think we showed that (we can) this weekend.”
Tennessee’s rotation, bullpen and lineup are from solidified, but if nothing else, the opening weekend showcased the number of players capable of contributing throughout the season.
“You like to give guys a crack at getting out there and getting comfortable and add some reps to their belt and that way when you get to a situation that is in conference, they not only feel prepared in practice, but they’ve been prepared in a game,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “These guys have been working hard. … This is a hard week on the coaches coming into this first game, and then when the game starts, it’s fun for us, but it’s not as fun for the guys if they’re not getting out there to play.
“We had a really good environment in the dugout, and I was glad we were able to reward a lot guys who were into the game and cheering on the teammates.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.