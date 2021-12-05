KNOXVILLE — Tennessee will have the opportunity to put a stamp on an impressive turnaround season in its own backyard.
The Vols (7-5) were selected to play against Purdue (8-4) in the 23rd TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville at 3 p.m. on Dec. 30 on ESPN.
Tennessee returns to the game for the third time, having appeared in the Music City Bowl two other times. UT suffered a 30-27 loss in double overtime to North Carolina in 2010 and beat Nebraska, 38-24, to complete a nine-win campaign back in 2016.
The matchup marks the second all-time meeting between the two programs, with Purdue winning the first game, 27-22 over Tennessee in the 1979 BlueBonnet Bowl in Houston.
“We are excited about finishing this first season in our home state in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to put the finishing touches on the positive momentum we have created over our first 11 months. I am especially thrilled for our seniors, who get one more chance to compete.
“Purdue is an outstanding and well-coached team. I look forward to seeing all of Vol Nation in Nashville and I know our team has appreciated your support the entire season.”
The Boilermakers are coming off of an up-and-down regular season that included two wins versus top-five teams at the time — No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 Michigan State — and blowout losses to Wisconsin and Ohio State.
Purdue’s last bowl game appearance came in the 2018 Music City Bowl where it lost to Auburn, 63-14.
Tennessee has produced one of college football’s best comeback stories this season after going 3-7 in 2020 and then firing Jeremy Pruitt for cause after alleged NCAA recruiting violations, which resulted in more than 20 UT players entering the transfer portal.
The Vols are currently top 25 nationally in several offensive categories, including scoring offense and total offense at 38.8 points and 459 yards per game, respectively, while the defense, under coordinator Tim Banks, tallied 94 tackles for loss through in 12 games.
Previous Music City Bowl games featuring Tennessee in 2010 and 2016 drew nearly 70,000 fans in each contest, making the Vols an appealing addition with campus just two and a half hours away.
“I’d first like to thank Scott Ramsey and the TransPerfect Music City Bowl for the enthusiasm about hosting Vol Nation,” Tennessee athletic director Danny White said. “There is extraordinary love and support for the Vols in and around Nashville and it will be incredible to see Big Orange fans from all across the country converge in the mid-state to celebrate our football team during bowl week.”
Purdue will be the fifth straight Big Ten opponent Tennessee has faced in a bowl game since 2015. The Vols beat Iowa in the Gator Bowl, 45-28, in 2015 then routed Northwestern, 45-6, the following year in the Outback Bowl before topping Nebraska in 2016. Tennessee’s last postseason outing saw it come from behind to knock off Indiana, 23-22, in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2, 2020 to finish the 2019 season at 8-5.
