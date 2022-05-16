Tennessee’s 2023 football schedule made a significant change Monday.
The Vols will now open that campaign against Virginia on Sept. 2 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, the two schools and the Nashville Sports Council announced.
The matchup replaces Tennessee’s previously scheduled road opener at BYU in Provo, Utah.
“Pivoting to play a marquee non-conference opponent in Nashville made sense for multiple reasons,” Tennessee Director of Athletics Danny White said in a statement. “This is a more accessible game for our fanbase. I expect that we will have a much larger contingent of fans in Nashville than would have been able to travel to Utah. Our fans also have heard me talk about the importance of finding new revenue to grow our operating budget and playing Virginia at Nissan Stadium is an opportunity for a net-positive revenue game.
“I appreciate Virginia AD Carla Williams and the Nashville Sports Council for working with us to make this attractive matchup happen.”
The meeting will mark the third time Tennessee has played a season opener in Nashville. Previous games included Wyoming on Aug. 31, 2002, and against Bowling Green on Sept. 5, 2015.
Tennessee’s most recent trip to Nissan Stadium came in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 30, 2021 against Purdue. The Boilermakers’ 48-45 thrilling victory in overtime set attendance and economic records. The city of Nashville raked in $332 million and the bowl shattered attendance records with 69,489 in the stands, according to The Tennessean.
“We are thrilled to welcome the Vols and the Cavaliers to Nashville on opening week of the 2023 college football season,” Nashville Sports Council President and CEO Scott Ramsey said. “Both programs have a place in Nashville sports history, having both played in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. We look forward to hosting them along with their loyal fan bases and once again showcasing Nashville on a national stage.”
By the time both teams face off in 2023, Tennessee will have played four regular season games against ACC opponents in eight years. The Vols played Virginia Tech at Bristol Motor Speedway in their second game of the 2016 season as well as Georgia Tech in the 2017 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Tennessee hosted Pittsburgh this past season and is slated to play the Panthers again at Heinz Field this upcoming season on Sept. 10.
Currently, the Vols are scheduled to play Syracuse in the 2025 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game.
Tennessee last played Virginia in the 1991 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, beating the Cavaliers 23-22 to cap a 9-2-2 SEC Championship winning season. The two teams have met four times overall, with the Vols holding a 3-1 edge in the series.
