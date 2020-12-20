For the first time since 1986, Tennessee will travel to Memphis during bowl season.
The Vols announced Sunday that they will play West Virginia in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. on ESPN, despite finishing with a 3-7 record. Tennessee still qualified for a bowl game because the NCAA waived minimum eligibility requirements — such as having at least a .500 record — in October.
Tennessee will also be seeking its 30th bowl game win. This will be the school’s 54th bowl appearance, which ranks fourth of all time. The Vols are 29-24 in bowl games and have won four straight postseason games since 2014. Last year, they rallied from a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat Indiana, 23-22, in the Gator Bowl.
The Liberty Bowl will mark just the second meeting between the Vols and West Virginia (5-4). The Mountaineers routed Tennessee, 40-14, during the 2018 season opener, spoiling Jeremy Pruitt’s head coaching debut.
I'm thrilled about our football program's opportunity to compete in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against a great opponent like West Virginia," Tennessee athletics director Phillip Fulmer said in a statement. "First, it's an opportunity to connect with our many fans throughout West Tennessee and expand upon the rich historical links between the Memphis area and UT. We have so much Tennessee family in and around Memphis—especially our medical school and fantastic alumni. And secondly, it's a tremendous development opportunity for our team and should serve as a primer to spring practice for Coach Pruitt and our returners.”
