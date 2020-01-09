KNOXVILLE — A recommendation from experts. Prayers with family. A promise to his deceased mother.
Trey Smith had a wide-range of variables to consider while deciding whether to turn pro. When the junior offensive lineman put them all together he felt at peace with where he is.
The NFL can wait. He’s staying at Tennessee for his senior season.
Smith announced his decision during a press conference in a crowded studio Thursday afternoon and received a round of applause from teammates, coaches and other university personnel who had come to hear the news for themselves because Smith didn’t tell anyone except those who were involved in guiding his decision.
Smith’s decision to play one more season at Tennessee came with at least a small amount of surprise.
Despite barely practicing during fall camp and the regular season due to a condition that involved blood clots in his lungs that came, went and came again, the former left tackle dominated at his new position of left guard. He played so well he earned All-SEC honors.
Smith likely would have been one of the first guards selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, but that by itself was not enough to sway him in that direction. In short, he said Thursday, after discussing his draft stock with a college football advisory board he decided it wasn’t high enough.
“I think I left some money on the field, so to say,” Smith said. “I think there are some major things I can increase and do better at, be a lot more consistent with my game. I want to attack those areas and do better.”
Improving his consistency is at the top of his check list. Noting he would be great for 20 plays but below average for five others, Smith said that ratio of good to bad plays needs to be higher.
He added that some of that can come from watching more film. Early during the 2019 season he said he was still trying to figure out what the Vols had called on a previous play and that he leaned on center Brandon Kennedy more than he should have had to.
Balance, body control and being too aggressive, he said, also are areas of concern.
Coach Jeremy Pruitt had a simple idea for why Smith can be too aggressive. Because of his scaled-back practice schedule, Smith doesn’t get to hit anybody during the week.
“Trey is a guy that is a really good student of the game,” Pruitt said. “He is going to continue to grow and develop. We are excited that he is coming back. He is a huge piece of our football team. He is a great leader and a great player.
“Once he decided to do this, you heard him, there is no looking back. He is ready to get started and we are too.”
Pruitt said Smith would like to participate in full-contact practice once a week going forward, but whether that can happen is up in the air – just like his situation has been since the winter following his freshman season.
Blood clots were found in his lungs for the first time in February 2018, and he was put on a course of anticoagulation that prevented him from practicing until August 2018. Smith played in five games but during a practice in October 2018 he showed symptoms worrisome for recurrent blood clots and he was shut down for the season.
At the time, there was serious concern he would never be able to play again, but after consulting with specialists around the country Tennessee’s medical staff, led by team physician Chris Klenck, felt confident Smith’s studies from October were suboptimal and more consistent with lung changes from his prior blood clots and not a second episode of blood clots.
That’s when Klenck and his staff developed a treatment plan that would minimize Smith’s risk for recurrent blood clots and allow him to play football.
“Trey did an outstanding job and was able to excel,” Klenck said. “Now that we have a season’s worth of experience, we plan to fine tune his treatment plan and continue it into the spring and 2020 season.”
Coming back for his senior season will allow Smith to graduate on time. He expects to earn his bachelor’s degree in sport management in May.
That’s a big deal for all the normal reasons, but for Smith it means more.
It’s what his mother, Dorsetta Smith, always wanted for him. Dorsetta Smith died from an illness when Trey was young, and he said he wants to fulfill his promise to her by graduating from college.
When he spoke to the crowd on Thursday he said it was as important as anything in his decision to return to Tennessee. That’s a big reason why he relied heavily on input from the rest of his family and ultimately made a decision he said he is “100% sure of.”
“We’re a spiritual family,” Smith said. “We took a lot of time to pray, think about it. We did our proper research to make sure it was the right decision.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.