Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith will be honored with the inaugural Fritz Pollard Trophy at the 15th annual Johnnie L. Cochran Jr. Salute to Excellence Awards on Jan. 30.
The Fritz Pollard Trophy honors a college player who has exemplified extraordinary courage, community values and exceptional performance on the field. The awards ceremony celebrates individuals and organizations that display outstanding performances on the field, in front offices and across the U.S. by exemplifying diversity, courage and meritorious performance.
Smith started 12 games at left guard for the Vols in 2019 and earned All-SEC First-Team honors. He did so despite practicing sparingly due to a his condition with blood clots.
The junior was eligible to enter the NFL Draft but on Jan. 9 announced his intent to return to Tennessee for his senior season.
